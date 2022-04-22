Now is the time for bitterness, then it will also come that of analysis for Carlos Sainz, who saw his qualifying Friday end early in Imola after losing control of his F1-75 at Curve Rivazza 2 during Q2. . The Spaniard was trying to protect himself from possible surprises on the Santerno track, with the rain coming on and which then actually hit the track named after Enzo and Dino Ferrari. The Iberian had already set a good time, but in an attempt to improve his time trial he ended up against the protection barriers on the track. Left front suspension broken for the Iberian and round over, even if thanks to the downpour that hit Imola Sainz, he managed to limit the damage, qualifying for Q3. He could not take part, of course, but tomorrow in the sprint race he will start in tenth position.

Interviewed by Sky Sport F1 once back in the pit lane, Sainz explained his point of view on the accident, stressing that he did not try to push the accelerator particularly: “I don’t really understand what exactly happened. Yes I was on a fast lap – commented the # 55 of the Ferrari – but I was not pushing to the limit. I knew that with our car I needed that lap to get through to Q3. This is why it is difficult to explain. I was not at the limit, I simply lost the car. I have yet to understand what happened. I apologize to the whole team, it’s not the ideal way to start the weekend. Luckily we are still on Friday. The sprint and the race where we can recover are still missing, but it is certainly not ideal ”, he concluded.