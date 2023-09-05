The two cubs of the bear Amarena, killed with a shotgun, are alive and, after being separated for a short time, they reunited and they appear to be in good shape. This is the comforting news that the Abruzzo, Lazio and Molise National Park is giving today, which invites residents and hikers to avoid irrational behavior dictated by curiosity or the desire to take a photo, behaviors that would only be harmful to the little orphans who have become such by the hand of man.

Read also

According to a press release, “the Rangers, thanks to the use of night vision goggles, managed to spot the two bears from a distance while they were feeding on an apple tree”, in a more internal area of ​​the Park than that where the mother was shot and killed. “The research and monitoring activities will still continue with the aim of providing as many elements as possible to evaluate future decisions and monitor the movements of the two puppies as it is good to remember that the home range to which they have been accustomed by their mother is very broad and includes both wilder areas of the Park, and more anthropized areas, outside the Park, such as San Benedetto dei Marsi itself”.

Recalling that the chances of survival are not high and that there are many pitfalls, even natural ones, Oipa invites you to follow the suggested prescriptions so that the puppies do not separate again perhaps by pushing themselves back into unsuitable and heavily man-made areas.

In particular, it is asked to put aside the spasmodic curiosity by giving up any idea of ​​going to see how and where they are and not to hinder the monitoring operations in any way; in the event of a fortuitous sighting, do not attempt to approach the puppies for any reason but promptly report the place to the Park Surveillance Service (tel. 08639113241) or to the Carabinieri (tel. 112); proceed at low speed along all the roads that connect the southern area of ​​Fucino with the Park and obviously in the areas inside the Park.