Before facing Chile, the Colombian National Team had a press conference this Monday afternoon in which it was noted that the coach was not present. Nestor Lorenzo. In his replacement, the assistant attended the press Perea Amaranth.

Amaranto analyzed the prior to the commitment, recounted the state of health of Juan Guillermo Cuadrado and referred to the state of the field at the Monumental stadium, headquarters of the match.

Perea press conference

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado: “Juan’s case arrives with tendonitis, after the game he ends up a little fatigued, after the game he began to suffer and today we are in a position to wait for the evolution, until the last minute we will not know if he is or not, there is communication with the medical staff of Inter. Let’s hope he can arrive, but today we have that doubt.”

Improve: “Each game is a different scenario. (Against Venezuela) we were not precise with the ball, we did not circulate well; against Chile it is going to be different, they are going to go out more on the attack and we are going to find more spaces, but getting the movements right and the Precision will be the key to having the improvement we had in the second half.”

Alexis Sanchez: “It is true that if Alexis is there you have to be careful, he has a lot of quality, finishing, speed, but I think it will be the block, the concept through one or several lines that modify something in a particular way to refer to it. I don’t think so. we have proposed that way.”

Tactical idea: “It stood out a lot. In these games we have known how to adapt to the different systems and rivals. We have had flexibility, in the same game we have had to modify, speaking of intelligence, beyond the plan, they have been able to absorb the information and power play complex games ahead. Tomorrow they will come out in one way but they change there and we will have to adapt.

Changes?: “We have tried to consolidate a group and it is difficult to guarantee that the same eleven repeats, it depends on many aspects. There are small details that can make us change a player or not. Regardless if he played well. Sometimes it is thought that the changes are due to how the player played, and sometimes it is due to the characteristics of the rival. There won’t be any big changes. Until the last minute we will decide details.”

Early times: “It’s true. We would like the team to flow throughout the game. It’s not easy, that’s why keeping certain players is important. Against Germany it was even. The debut in Barranquilla weighed on us, the pressure. And so many Venezuelan players inside. After After the goal, spaces and partnerships appear. We are going to see a more precise team with the ball. Hopefully we will start to be more regular in the 0 minutes.”

Proposal: “Chile is a team in need, at home, we don’t expect them to be in the back. We will have to be focused on defense, very fair, and with space behind us we can do damage. We are prepared if we have to take control of the ball.

James: “He is spectacular. The coexistence has been wonderful. Like any player and more so with what he is, he would like to have more minutes, but he understands that it was important for other teammates to come out in the first game. I see it with enthusiasm and we are happy with how it has turned out. integrated into the group. A piece of news came out that he was dissatisfied with and I haven’t noticed it. In coexistence I see him very focused.”

Tactical change: “No, we want to go to each stadium to propose. You will hardly see a team sitting back waiting for what the rival does. We have the ability to adapt to the pace of the game. If by necessity we have to retreat and defend, we are going to do it “But our vision is to go to fight in the rival field.”

With Carrascal?: “We would like to see more of the Colombia of the second half, but against Germany Carrascal was not there and we played a similar game. We have players with high technical ability. And it is an advantage, we can use not only Carrascal, there are James, Quintero, Arias” .

Court: “I want to express the concern we have about the state of the field, it does not generate guarantees for a competition like this, for us and for them, we are concerned about the integrity of everyone. Our Federation has already communicated to Fifa and Conmebol expressing its concern. We “We will try to adapt to the field… It is a state of concern that Chileans must also have. We have seen the field and it is a risk. We want there to be guarantees for all footballers.”

