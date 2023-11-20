The Colombian National Team is in Paraguayan territory and is getting ready to face the game on date 6 of the tie, this Tuesday in Asunción.

The national team finalizes details, with the return of John Ariasalready enabled to play.

In the prelude to the game, the one who spoke was the technical assistant Amaranto Perea, who referred to the difficulty of the match and how the national team arrives.

Perea’s words

Luis Díaz and his first goal against Brazil.

Changes: “When you win you understand that the team performed well and you try to move little, but it is not absolutely true, each rival has its needs, aspects of footballers who can do better. Everyone has played and knows that at any moment the possibility opens up for others , there the coach has to make decisions. Anyone who thinks that a team that wins does not change may be that this represents a bad approach. We analyze the rival and make decisions.”

Analysis: “We can confirm the moment we are experiencing, focused on Paraguay, a totally different game, it is very important to improve concentration in the first minutes against an opponent who is going to come out to pressure and search for us.”

Line of 3: “We have many centre-backs who play a line of 3 in their clubs and that is an advantage, but that modifies a lot of things, we have to assess whether that line of 3 is in consideration with what we think of the rival. What we did against Ecuador (play with line 3) can return”.

Physical part: “On the medical side we are fine, some players have had a harder time recovering due to wear and tear, but without a problem, these previous hours are key. Unless something happens today, we are pretty good.”

Staking: “When we analyze the previous one based on the opponent who repeats behaviors, we understand that there are men with characteristics that will help us counteract or do damage in the opponent’s weak areas. Sometimes in the first minutes the game breaks down, with the changes there is already a reading of what is happening, we look at how we correct and how we do damage. We would like the initial plan to turn out perfect… But there is also value in rethinking.”

Paraguay: “Paraguay is difficult, a team that moves forward well, with strong aerial football. When defending in a low-medium block it is with many players, we will have to be patient, circulate the ball with precision. The first minutes will be key to see the development of the game, we hope to be able to play in the opposite field. The players know that Brazil has already passed, the euphoria and joy have already passed, if we want more steps forward we know that this match will not be easy at all.”

