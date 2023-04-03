Amaranta Hank is one of the most recognized Colombian porn actresses in the adult entertainment industry. Also, she is a successful OnlyFans model.

Among those who have secretly contacted her, as she revealed, there are soccer players. And one of them could have gotten into trouble after a striking confession from the cucuteña, whose first name is Alejandra Omaña.

Invited to the program ‘Del Humor y Otros Demonios’, which is broadcast on YouTube, Amaranta recounted that, among others, Sebastián Salazar, current footballer for Bogotá FC, and partner of the artist Marbelle, sought her out to claim her.

Amaranta Hank’s suitors

Amranta Hank was a columnist in ‘Soho’ magazine. Photo: Screenshot – Instagram: @yakuzaperu3

“Marbelle’s boyfriend did ‘throw the dogs’ at me, I think while he ‘threw the dogs’ at her, at the same time”, It was the bombshell that Amaranta Hank dropped on the Bogotá soccer player, who is returning to the competition playing in the Second Division of Colombian soccer.

“He talked to me and then said Marbelle’s boyfriend. And I (I thought) at what time?, if he was talking to me ”added the OnlyFans model.

Among the explosive revelations, Amaranta recounted that she had a sexual relationship with a cyclist, who impressed her: “Do you know who was a ‘great fuck’, well…? A cyclist, ”she commented, although she did not reveal the identity of him.

More footballers

Amaranta Hank, journalist and porn actress.

The woman from Cucuta, recently divorced, assured that they are many soccer players who have contacted her, have been approached or have had a relationship.



“I really like those! No, I have a payroll… I have my own eleven”Hank said, though he didn’t specify names or how far he went with them.

Of course, he pointed out that “the soccer players are sent to stay still, not to make much effort”, when it comes to having relationships.

Finally, Amaranta was emphatic about revealing details or identities: “I take those stories with me to the grave.”

