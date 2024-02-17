Peruvian artists, day by day, they try to work against a social problem that seems to never end: insecurity. On this occasion, the new victim of crime was the Amaranta group, which received messages of threats and extortion from unscrupulous people who are asking them to pay a large sum of money so they can do their concerts. The vocalist Karina Benites was the one who revealed the fact and told details of what happened.

What happened to Amaranta in the small north of Lima?

In statements for The RepublicKarina Benites, current vocalist of Amaranta, commented that the extortion messages started some time ago, when she held events in the small north of Lima, such as Huaral and Barranca.

“The threats have arisen since the concerts we held in Huaral“he said. He maintained that the first incident occurred after his participation in the well-known Vibra Peru Festival. On that occasion, the artist received various messages in which the criminals stated that “the northern boy is respected” and They threatened to leave a grenade in Amaranta's vehicle if they did not pay a large sum of money.

They decided to handle the case discreetly because the producer of said concert paid the requested amount, but the nightmare did not end there and they again received new messages at a concert they gave in Barranca. For the program 'La banda del Chino', Karina also told of the moments of anguish they go through.

“Thank God, nothing happened, we were able to work calmly, but the scare and that moment is terrible. Jhon, who was the producer of the event, had to agree (to pay). I left Lima crying and saying: 'My God 'Come with me and help me,'” he indicated and denounced other new threats they have received.

“A few weeks ago we received new extortion during our visit to Barranca, they even sent us videos in which they appear raking weapons and showing grenades.”

What will happen with Amaranta's next concerts?

Karina Benites confirmed to La República that the situation has become serious. Although in the past they did not say anything for fear of reprisals, now Amaranta has decided not to have any more concerts in the small north of Lima until the situation can be mitigated.

Amaranta gave a spectacular concert at the Vibra Perú festival. photo: Instagram

When and where will Amaranta celebrate its anniversary?

Amaranta has organized a special event to celebrate its eight years of career, which will take place this weekend, Saturday, February 17 and Sunday, February 18, in the Exhibition Park. The festival will begin at 3 pm and will offer the public a memorable celebration.

The festival will highlight the best of cumbia and folk music. Agua Marina, a renowned cumbia group, will be one of the main attractions and will provide the distinctive northern flavor. The event will also feature the presence of renowned guests such as Mac Salvador, Pelo D' Ambrosio, William Luna, among others.