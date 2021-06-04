The festival Live Mar Menor will bring live music in its various aspects within the grounds of the Municipal Sports Center to Los Alcázares. Amaral, La MODA, Jack Bisonte, Nunatak, María de Juan and Ellure will perform in Los Alcázares from July 30 to 31. Two events that will lay the foundations of an annual festival, which already lit the fuse last summer of 2020. The organization announces that it will be possible to enjoy Parallel cultural activities of music and gastronomy in significant places in Los Alcázares, which will be announced soon.

Amaral, will present an acoustic concert with a band. The charisma and the very personal voice of Eva and the sound design and the unmistakable guitars of Juan, along with his entire band, will offer a concert in acoustic format. The songs from ‘Salto al Color’ will sound alongside songs from all previous albums that are already part of the history of Spanish music, in a warm and organic format. The public will be able to once again feel the incomparable power of live music, demonstrating why in 2019 they were nominated for the MTV EMEA Awards for best Spanish group, receiving the 40 Golden Music Awards for their entire career, and in 2020, Best national group at the Odeon Awards, Dial Award 2020 and nomination to the Latin Grammys and the 40 Music Awards.

Miky Lagoona and Carlos Amelivia, are Jack Bisonte, a group that on stage sound like five. Their sound drinks from soul and pop, but they reinvent themselves to encompass the dimensions of their concept-show. Concert tickets are already on sale. From the organization of the Live Mar Menor it will have all the current security measures for cleaning, accommodation and management of access and exit control.