Amara case, the prosecutor Storari confirms: “He was untouchable, like Armanna”

The scandal that has engulfed the judiciary is experiencing a new chapter. In the interrogation carried out in Brescia to the deputy prosecutor of Milan Paolo Storari, under investigation for revelation of official secrecy in Amara case, relating to the famous Masonic lodge “Hungary”, new facts have emerged. Storari – we read on the Truth – would have admitted the preferential treatment by his colleagues towards the lawyer Piero Amara and the former Eni manager Vincenzo Armanna. Storari was forbidden to investigate these two subjects, as they were considered key texts in other processes. Thus, Storari justifies the decision to hand over the dossier with Amara’s minutes to the former magistrate Piercamillo Davigo.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Justice, Marta Cartabia, – reads the Corrieredella Sera – has decided to see clearly on two events and has sent his inspectors both to the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office, to verify the situation of the Court through an administrative inquiry. the Eni-Nigeria trial and the Amara case with all its consequences. At the same time, a team of inspectors was also sent to the Verbania Prosecutor’s Office, where the Stresa massacre is being investigated. Cartabia wants to verify the situation, following the request for replacement by the investigating magistrate who investigates the case of the collapse of the cable car, which cost the lives of fourteen people.