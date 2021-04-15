The singer Marilú Quispicondor, better known as’Amapolita de Arahuay‘, died this Wednesday, April 14, due to the complications suffered by the COVID-19.

Her colleague and friend, Dina Páucar, confirmed the death of the artist who was one of the representatives of Peruvian folklore. She dedicated a heartfelt message to him through her Facebook account.

“Once again my heart is in mourning my goddaughter Marilú, ‘Amapolita de Arahuay’ left us. What immense pain my lord. How long will we live enduring this pain that our families, friends, colleagues in art leave without a goodbye. Little goddess, cute, flies very high. Please pray for your loving family and for us your friends. You force my godson Ángel Espinoza, my prayers for you and for your little daughter ”, the interpreter wrote.

Ángel Espinoza, husband of ‘Amapolita de Arahuay‘, is still fighting the coronavirus. Both contracted the disease a few weeks ago, but their health has become critical in recent days.

On her official Facebook page, the artist’s family asked her followers for financial assistance for her recovery.

Sonia Morales says goodbye to ‘Amapolita de Arahuay’

The singer Sonia Morales said goodbye to her colleague ‘Amapolita de Arahuay’, with whom she shared stages, and asked that they take care of the COVID-19.

“What sad news, a woman so young and with a small daughter, full of dreams and projects, is no longer among us, may God have her in his glory. My condolences to the entire Quispe Cóndor family. Goodbye Amapolita de Arahuay ”, was the message of the interpreter of“ Forgive me ”

Musical recognition

In 2009, the vernacular singer received a gold record from the company AS Music for the large number of sales of her song “Sal y agua”. Likewise, Marilú was a well-known artist in folk music and her fans did not hesitate to show her affection in all the videos that she uploaded to their platforms.

He not only had Peruvian followers, but also international ones, one of them was the Mexican group RBD. They declared themselves admirers of his music.

Friends and family say goodbye to ‘Amapolita de Arahuay’

Several of the singer’s followers and relatives announced on social networks that they will hold a wake in her honor. This will take place on Thursday, April 15 in the district of Comas.

Likewise, his remains will be sent to the land where he was born, in the district of Arahuay, Province of Canta.

