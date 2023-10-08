admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 08/10/2023 – 15:03

The Military Police of Amapá reported this Sunday, 8th, that it will open an internal investigation to investigate the arrest of the son of senator Randolfe Rodrigues (no party-AP). Gabriel Marti Cruz Rodrigues, 28 years old, was arrested on charges of contempt and disobedience in Macapá on Saturday, 7.

Gabriel denied the accusations in an interrogation and said that he was offended by homophobic words aimed at him and his family, in addition to being threatened and attacked by the police.

According to the State PM, “all measures were adopted to investigate the fact in an impartial and fair manner” and an internal investigation procedure was initiated. “We emphasize our commitment to transparency and the search for the truth of the facts.”

The police officers involved in the approach say that, around 3 am, they went to end a party that was taking place in a nightclub owned by Randolfe’s son, alleging that the hours were longer than those permitted in a permit.

Gabriel Marti then said, according to a statement from the police officers: “no shitty cop is going to close my club, you don’t know who you’re talking to… Your uniform isn’t even useful as a floor cloth in my dog’s house.”

Randolfe’s son was then arrested and allegedly resisted, according to the police. They stated that it was necessary “progressive use of force to contain him”.

Randolfe’s son was restrained by more than one police officer. According to them, the businessman was “extremely upset” and was taken to the police station in handcuffs.

Senator’s son denies contempt

At the police station, Gabriel was interrogated and denied having disrespected the police officers. He said that “the offenses reported by police officers are not part of his language.”

According to Randolfe’s son, the agents asked that his nightclub be closed at 3 am, and that, according to a state decree, nightclubs allow operation until 4 am.

Rodrigues said he was “threatened and attacked”, in addition to receiving homophobic insults against him and his family.

The senator’s son highlighted that there are videos recorded by nightclub customers that prove the agents’ behavior.

The businessman also said that he has worked with the establishment for three years and that “this is the first time this has happened to him”.

He was released after paying a bond of R$3,960.00.