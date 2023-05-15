An increase of more than 108%, between January and May of this year, in hospitalizations of children with flu syndromes caused the government of Amapá to declare a public health emergency this Saturday (13).

Overcrowding at the Hospital da Criança e do Jovens, in Macapá, even led to the transformation of administrative rooms into spaces for 32 new clinical beds.

The hospital also increased the number of vacancies in the pediatric Intensive Care Unit (ICU), from 20 to 24.

According to data from the State Department of Health, until the end of last week, the public and private hospital network registered more than 190 cases of hospitalization, 109 of which in the Hospital for Children and Adolescents and in the Emergency Room for Children. Most patients are aged between seven months and four years.

Of the hospitalized patients, 29 were intubated.

Causes

The Health Department announced that the situation was caused by the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), which causes diseases such as bronchiolitis, inflammation that makes it difficult for oxygen to reach the lungs.

Health professionals also detected cases of Influenza A and B and covid-19.

Vaccination

In a note, Governor Clécio Luís highlighted that immediate health measures are needed, which includes an active search to immunize unvaccinated children.

“The state will do its part, but the role of the family and society as a whole is fundamental,” he said in a statement.

Still according to the Department of Health, only 16% of the vaccinable child population, ranging from 6 months to 6 incomplete years, has been immunized so far. The cities with the lowest vaccination coverage are Macapá, Oiapoque, Santana and Laranjal do Jari.

Arrangements

In addition to increasing the number of beds, the state secretary of health assured that measures were taken to supply oxygen to health units and to increase the number of plantonists.

The Ministry of Health informed, in a note, that it is monitoring the situation and is providing support to Amapá.

The folder reinforced that vaccination is the main form of protection against respiratory diseases, especially before winter.

“Last Friday (12), vaccination against Influenza was extended to the entire population from 6 months of age. The vaccine against covid-19 is also available in health services. It is essential that all children have an up-to-date vaccination record”, says the text.

The Ministry of Health added that it is sending laboratory analysis kits for diagnosis, medicines, as well as a field epidemiology team to reinforce emergency actions and investigation of cases.

“The National Force of SUS will also provide assistance support, especially in pediatrics”, guaranteed the ministry.

For the investigation of the outbreak, the federal government explained that samples suitable for examination will be sent to the Instituto Evandro Chagas (IEC), in Belém (PA).