Lucca Comics & Games has organized Amano Corpus Animae, the first European exhibition dedicated to Yoshitaka Amanowhich will take place at the Fabbrica del Vapore in Milan from 13 November 2024 to 1 March 2025.
The exhibition will include over one hundred and twenty original works and will retrace the first fifty years of the famous Japanese illustrator’s career, leading us through the many universes that Amano helped create: from his debut with Tatsunoko to his collaborations with American comics and the world of fashion.
The exhibition will of course also include a large section dedicated to Amano’s contribution to the videogame industry, with particular reference to the series that made him famous worldwide: Final Fantasy. We will be able to admire the original drawings of Cloud, Sephiroth, Aerith and many other unforgettable characters.
That’s not all: thanks to the collaboration with POLI.design, which will take care of the installation, Amano Corpus Animae will be transformed into an immersive and interactive experience through multimedia stations, innovative technologies and breathtaking scenography.
The Kickstarter Campaign
The organizers of Amano Corpus Animae will launch tomorrow, July 18, starting at 6:00 p.m., a Kickstarter campaign which will end on August 9th: it will not serve to finance the exhibition, but will offer everyone the opportunity to access exclusive experiences and products.
Campaign participants will be eligible to win the chance to visit the exhibition accompanied by Yoshitaka Amano himself: an exceptional event with an extremely limited number of tickets: only forty seats.
Among the available rewards there will also be the opportunity to have your name included in the “Wall of Backers” that will open the exhibition, so as to enter history. You will also be able to buy limited edition items: autographed art prints, the exhibition catalogue in various editions and special gadgets.
Buying the exhibition ticket will allow access not only to the exhibition but also to all the events, workshops, talks and artistic challenges with internationally renowned illustrators, animators, designers and stylists who will participate in the exhibition of the Japanese master.
By booking through the Kickstarter campaign, it will finally be possible to visit the Amano Corpus Animae accompanied by the founder of Need Games!, Nicola De Gobbis; by the illustrator Paolo Barbieri; and by Cristina Scabbia, leader of Lacuna Coil.
