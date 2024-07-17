Lucca Comics & Games has organized Amano Corpus Animae, the first European exhibition dedicated to Yoshitaka Amanowhich will take place at the Fabbrica del Vapore in Milan from 13 November 2024 to 1 March 2025.

The exhibition will include over one hundred and twenty original works and will retrace the first fifty years of the famous Japanese illustrator’s career, leading us through the many universes that Amano helped create: from his debut with Tatsunoko to his collaborations with American comics and the world of fashion.

The exhibition will of course also include a large section dedicated to Amano’s contribution to the videogame industry, with particular reference to the series that made him famous worldwide: Final Fantasy. We will be able to admire the original drawings of Cloud, Sephiroth, Aerith and many other unforgettable characters.

That’s not all: thanks to the collaboration with POLI.design, which will take care of the installation, Amano Corpus Animae will be transformed into an immersive and interactive experience through multimedia stations, innovative technologies and breathtaking scenography.