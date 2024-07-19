With just one day to go until the opening, the campaign Kickstarter dedicated to the exhibition They love the body of soul exceeded its objectives. Over 300 supporters they purchased tickets, prints and gadgets through the platform, thus financing what will be the first exhibition dedicated to master Yoshitaka Amano in EuropeIt will be possible to finance the campaign until next August 9th.

I remind you that the exhibition will be held from November 13, 2024 to March 1, 2025 at the Fabbrica del Vapore in Milan. Let’s discover together the winning results of the Kickstarter campaign thanks to the press release issued by the organizers.

HUGE SUCCESS FOR THE KICKSTARTER CAMPAIGN DEDICATED TO THE AMANO CORPUS ANIMAE EXHIBITION: OBJECTIVE EXCEEDED WITHIN THREE HOURS OF PUBLICATION

There is much anticipation for the first European exhibition of Master Yoshitaka Amano organized by Lucca Comics & Games

Amano Corpus Animae in Milan, Fabbrica del Vapore from November 13, 2024 to March 1, 2025

Lucca, 19 July 2024 – The Kickstarter campaign was launched yesterday, 18 July, at 18:30 CET Lucca Comics & Games he thought to allow All Yoshitaka Amano fans are welcome to participate actively at the largest and most comprehensive exhibition in the West has ever been dedicated to Sensei. In less than 3 hours from publication the initiative achieved its intended goal, exceeding it in the hours that followed thanks to the participation of almost 300 people who demonstrated their passion for the master, creator of contemporary mythologies.

AND very great therefore thewaiting for the first retrospective celebrating the artist’s 50-year career visionary between anime and videogames: TOhand Corpus Animaescheduled from November 13, 2024 to March 1, 2025 at the Fabbrica del Vapore in Milan.

Among the many proposals of the campaign, which will immediately attract fans, the possibility of visiting the exhibition accompanied by the Japanese artist himself. But also the Fan Ticketwhich allow access to the Milan exhibition and to the Lucca Comics & Games Festival (30 October – 2 November 2024) where Maestro Amano will also be present, and the desire to leave a mark on History by having one’s name included in the ‘Backers Wall‘, placed at the opening of the exhibition, where the names of all those who supported the sensei’s first European exhibition will appear.

“The response that comes to us from the community, with this great success in just a few hours from the launch of the Kickstarter campaign, can only make us happy. The passion that led us to think of this exhibition is shared with many other fans of Master Yoshitaka Amano around the world, we are happy to have found once again a way to transform spectators into participants and involve the entire fandom. This is the perspective of the opportunities that we have decided to propose for the first time, such as the open daily ticket for Lucca Comics & Games that will allow you to participate in the event on any of the five days planned. Dedicating an exhibition to the artistic corpus of the visionary master who amazed us with Tekkaman, Final Fantasy, up to the dreamy suggestions of Sandman – is the choice of a Lucca Comics & Games that wants to approach its sixtieth anniversary through great challenges to expand the ecosystem in which it is immersed.» Emanuele Vietina Director of Lucca Comics & Games.

Fabio Viola, curator of the exhibition They love the body of soul and already a cultural collaborator of the Videogames area of ​​Lucca Comics & Games, commented on the fans’ response to the Kickstarter campaign as follows: «In 1982 Yoshitaka Amano decided to take a leap into the unknown, leaving Tatsunoko and his apical creative role after 15 years to challenge the international scene as a freelancer. That pinch of madness, shared and supported by his wife Shinobu, led him to become one of the greatest masters of contemporary art.

In some ways this first great milestone achieved by the Amano Corpus Animae campaign is the result of that madness and desire to experiment with new paths and I can only thank the entire extraordinary team of Lucca Comics & Games and, above all, the over 300 people who have shown their love for the sensei from Shizuoka making it possible to finance the campaign after only 3 hours from publication. Becoming part of this fantastic collective journey means having a unique opportunity to discover on display 130 original panels by Yoshitaka Amano starting from his first work as a character designer for The New Adventures of Pinocchio (Kashi no Ki Mokku) in 1972 at just 20 years old.»

THE CAMPAIGN CONTINUES UNTIL AUGUST 9

By joining the campaign you can fully enter the community of the Maestro’s ‘super fans’ Yoshitaka Amano on the occasion of his first exhibition in Europe. With an unprecedented formula for an art exhibition, the initiative will continue until August 9th: the aim of the campaign is not to finance the exhibition – which is produced by Lucca Crea – but to give everyone, even fans of the Sensei who will not have the opportunity to physically go to Milan, the opportunity to take part in the great exhibition dedicated to Maestro Amano and thus leave their name in History.

There are many proposals designed for the occasion still available on the Kickstarter platform. Among the most exclusive proposals of the campaign is the possibility of buy an open day ticket for Lucca Comics & Games. This will allow, for the first time, to visit the international fair on any day from October 30 to November 3. Only 7,000 open tickets available. After August 9th, when the Kickstarter campaign closes, there will be no further releases of this type of ticket.

Among the many proposals there are also the Limited and deluxe edition autographed art printsThe exhibition catalogue in various editions, including the numbered and signed ‘special edition’. And again, they will be available in preview unique gadgets like the miniatureThe silk scarf made in Italy, “Tosca”in two sizes (140×80 and 40×40) with the illustration that Amano created exclusively on the occasion of the Puccini centenary: the poster of Lucca Comics & Games 2024; the Notebook “Tosca” and two very original ones t-shirts with images inspired by Candy Girl and some characters from one of the most famous video games of the Master. Exclusively, by pre-ordering through the Kickstarter campaign, it will also be possible visit the show They love the body of soul accompanied by three friends and great fans of Senseiwhich represent the large communities of Lucca Comics & Games: the founder of Need Games! Nicola De Gobbisrepresenting the publishers, the illustrator Paul Barbieri in the name of the artists, and Cristina Scabies historical voice of the Coil gapon behalf of all the great bards and storytellers.

THE EXHIBITION TOHAND CORPUS SOUL

There will be more than 120 original works which will make up the exhibition They love Corpus Animae (Milan, Fabbrica del Vapore – from November 13, 2024 to March 1, 2025), an exhibition that will reflect the many souls of the author ranging over his multifaceted production between video games, comics, anime, theater, fashion and fine art. Thanks to collaboration with POLI.design which takes care of the set-upthe exhibition will be designed following an Experiential Design path, and will feature Sensorial Clusters and Emerging Technologies Clusters. Composed of four sectionsthrough a path made of visual art and immersive activations that bring different generations in one place, the exhibition will lead us into the Maestro’s experience through sketches, paintings, drawings and colors of iconic images now imprinted in the collective imagination. A path made of time and space: from Pinocchio from the early 70s to unpublished works from 2024; the middle of the Tatsunoko period, the drawings that have become iconic such as the variant covers of Batman or Superman or the cover of Vogue. A large section dedicated to the Maestro’s contribution to the video game industry is a must: with original drawings by Final Fantasy on display for the first time in Europe. Finally, the last section will focus on his fine art production with very large-scale works that consecrate him as a master of art.

We believe in #Community #Inclusion #Respect #Discovery #Gratitude

Stay tuned, subscribe to the Lucca Comics & Games newsletter

FB And IG @luccacomicsandgames; X @LuccaCandG; TT @luccacg

Twitch LuccaComicsAndGames; YT Lucca Comics & Games; Discord Lucca Comics & Games