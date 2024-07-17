The organizers of the exhibition They love the body of soul they have released the first details on the campaign Kickstarter Coming tomorrow. Starting from July 18th at 6:00 pm until August 9th it will be possible finance the campaign and thus obtain exclusive rewards such as prints autographed by the master, t-shirts with some of his most iconic works and even participate in the exhibition in the company of Amano-san.

Furthermore, by booking through the Kickstarter campaign it will be possible to visit the exhibition in the company of three friends and fans of the master, namely Nicholas de Gobbis, Paul Barbieri And Christina Scabies.

I remind you that the exhibition will be held from November 13, 2024 to March 1, 2025 at the Fabbrica del Vapore in Milan. Let’s discover together the first details of the Kickstarter campaign thanks to the press release issued by the organizers.

KICKSTARTER CAMPAIGN DEDICATED TO THE AMANO CORPUS ANIMAE EXHIBITION IS LAUNCHED: THE ART OF A VISIONARY MASTER BETWEEN ANIME AND VIDEOGAMES

Lucca Comics & Games organizes the first European exhibition of Master Yoshitaka Amano. From July 18th to August 9th the campaign to take part in it starts on Kickstarter: among the many unique experiences, also the possibility of visiting the exhibition accompanied by the Japanese artist himself

Amano Corpus Animae in Milan, Fabbrica del Vapore from November 13, 2024 to March 1, 2025

Lucca, 17 July 2024 – Waiting for the first retrospective celebrating the 50-year career of the visionary Maestro Yoshitaka Amano, They love the body of soul – scheduled from November 13, 2024 to March 1, 2025 at the Fabbrica del Vapore in Milan – Tomorrow, Thursday 18th July (starting at 18:00 CET), Lucca Comics & Games will launch an unprecedented campaign on Kickstarter to actively participate in the largest and most comprehensive exhibition ever dedicated to the Japanese artist in the West.

With beyond 120 original worksthe exhibition They love the body of soul – curated for Lucca Comics & Games by Fabio Viola, already a cultural collaborator of the Videogames area – will be an unrepeatable opportunity to tell the story of animation and world entertainment through the vision of a unique and multifaceted artist at the same time, in a city, Milan, an international crossroads of Design, Fashion, Art and Entertainment, a bridge between the visual arts and a space that celebrates creativity.

By participating in the campaign organized for this occasion on the Kickstarter platform (https://www.kickstarter.com/ projects/luccacomicsandgames/ love-corpus-animae) you will be able to fully enter the community of ‘super fans’ of Master Yoshitaka Amano on the occasion of his first exhibition in Europe. With an unprecedented formula for an art exhibition, the initiative will start on July 18th and will end on August 9th: the aim of the campaign will not finance the exhibition – in itself produced by Lucca Crea – but to give everyone the opportunity, even Sensei fans who will not have the opportunity to physically go to Milan, to take part in the great exhibition dedicated to Maestro Amano and thus leave his name in History.

WHAT IS THE CAMPAIGN ON KICKSTARTER, FROM JULY 18 TO AUGUST 9?

A way to access exclusive experiences and products and limited editions.

The opportunity to win the prize will be unique and unrepeatable.experience of visiting the exhibition directly accompanied by Yoshitaka Amano: an exceptional event with a limited number of 40 tickets.

Among the many rewards that can be purchased on the platform there will be the possibility of having your name entered in the ‘Backers Wall‘, which will open the exhibition, and where the names of all those who supported the first European exhibition of the Master will appear, thus becoming part of his history.

By joining the campaign you will have access to an exclusive line of products made specifically for the exhibition. You will be able to purchase Limited edition autographed art prints and in Deluxe EditionThe exhibition catalogue in several editionsincluding the ‘special edition’ numbered and signed.

They will also be available in preview, unique gadgets such as: miniaturesThe silk scarf made in Italy, “Tosca” in two sizes (140×80 and 40×40), with the illustration that Amano created exclusively on the occasion of the Puccini centenary. And again, the Notebook “Tosca” and two very original t-shirts with images inspired by the Candy Girl and some characters from one of the Maestro’s most famous video games.

Purchasing a ticket for the exhibition will give you access not only to the exhibition, but also to all the eventsworkshops, talks and artistic challenges with illustrators,animators, internationally renowned designers and stylists, which will enliven the exhibition of the Master from Shizuoka during the 100 days of the exhibition.

Furthermore, for the first time, it will also be possible to purchase an exclusive open day ticket for Lucca Comics & Games. This ticket will allow you to visit the international fair on any day from October 30 to November 3 (7,000 open tickets available; no further releases of this type of ticket will be made). This extraordinary ticket can only be purchased through the Kickstarter campaign.

Exclusively, by booking through the Kickstarter campaign, it will also be possible to visit the exhibition They love the body of soul accompanied by three friends and great fans of the Sensei, who represent the large communities of Lucca Comics & Games: the founder of Need Games! Nicola De Gobbisrepresenting the publishers, the illustrator Paul Barbieri on behalf of the artists, and Christina Scabies leader of the Coil gapon behalf of all the great bards and storytellers.

In addition to the Tosca-inspired poster (unveiled on June 26th during the community event launch event, which represents the first act, theOverture), Yoshitaka Amano will be the author of two more posters for Lucca Comics & Games 2024: a three-act opera linked to the Puccini Centenary. The two upcoming posters will be revealed respectively on September 25th (during Act II, the Growing upthe press conference that will take place in Milan) and on October 30, on the occasion of the inauguration of the event (Act III). The three posters will be part of the special proposal of the Kickstarter campaign, where the deluxe edition prints will be available.

THE EXHIBITION

The exhibition They love the body of soul will reflect the author’s many souls. Amano’s multifaceted production, including video games, comics, anime, theater, fashion, and fine art, will be retraced across four sections: from his first drawings for animation in the Tatsunoko period, to drawings that have become iconic, such as the variant covers of Batman or Superman, or the cover of Vogue.

A large section dedicated to the Maestro’s contribution to the video game industry is a must, with original drawings by Final Fantasy, for the first time on display in Europe. Finally, the last section will focus on his fine art production, with very large-scale works that have consecrated him as a master of art.

Thanks to the collaboration with POLI.design, which takes care of the installation, the exhibition will be designed following an Experiential Design path and will be characterized by Sensorial Cluster and Emerging Technologies Cluster. The possibility of being able to participate, even remotely by taking part in this experience thanks to the special gadgets available, or by accessing it with special initiatives, will make this event a moment of sharing for the entire community.