Make-A-Wish Foundation announced today that it has successfully completed its strategic goals for the first half of 2024, marking a major achievement in its humanitarian mission to fulfill wishes that change the lives of children suffering from serious illnesses.

The wife of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, Sheikha Sheikha bint Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Honorary President of the “Make-A-Wish” Foundation, praised the efforts of the Foundation’s work team.





She said that over the past six months, the Foundation’s team, with the support of volunteers and supporting partners, has made great efforts to bring joy, hope and strength to the lives of the children of wishes and their families.

She added that the Foundation succeeded in fulfilling more than 428 wishes during the first half of 2024, exceeding the number of wishes that reached 359 wishes in the first half of 2023, as each wish brought a unique experience to the lives of 231 boys and 197 girls from 31 nationalities who suffer from 62 serious and chronic diseases, as the wishes were distributed between 218 wishes within the UAE, 103 wishes in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and 107 wishes in the Arab Republic of Egypt.

She said: “Our success in the first half of this year is evidence of the dedication and hard work of all employees of the Foundation, and an affirmation of the love of goodness and giving that our supporters, volunteers and community partners carry in their hearts, and their firm commitment to our noble humanitarian mission.”

“We look forward to continuing this momentum in the second half of this year, with new plans and initiatives to enhance our ability to grant wishes and expand our reach to all sick children. We are committed to ensuring that every eligible child has the opportunity to experience the transformative power of a wish,” Sheikha Shaikha added.

It is worth noting that the wishes of the “I would like to go” category witnessed a significant increase thanks to the great support of the honorable sheikhs, businessmen and philanthropists in the country, and included traveling to Disneyland in Tokyo, Mauritius, visiting the British capital, London, and traveling to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform the Umrah rituals.

Other wishes ranged from digging and building a well for drinking water in a poor country, visiting Warner Bros. World in Abu Dhabi, having four prosthetic limbs fitted, getting a Thrustmaster T-GT II racing wheel with three pedals, staying at the Atlantis Hotel in Dubai, getting a guitar, a gaming laptop with a bag and headphones, and many more wishes for the latest advanced electronic devices.