Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The UAE Make-A-Wish Foundation was able to fulfill the wish of the child Amin (9 years old), to obtain the annual golden Yas card, in cooperation with Miral Company.

Amin’s heart was filled with joy and a smile of happiness appeared on his face after the warm reception he and his family received from the management of Sea World, the new generation of marine life theme parks, in addition to the Foundation’s work team.

Hani Al Zubaidi, CEO of Make-A-Wish, said: “We are delighted to be able to fulfill Amin’s wish, in collaboration with Miral, a pioneer in developing world-class entertainment and leisure experiences on Yas Island, which has delighted audiences from around the world, by obtaining the Yas Annual Gold Pass and enjoying the opportunity to enter four record-breaking theme parks throughout the year: Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World and SeaWorld Yas Island – Abu Dhabi.”

He added: We are proud of this wonderful charitable cooperation that contributes to enhancing the feelings of happiness among our children who suffer from chronic diseases by fulfilling their wishes, which constitute beautiful dreams that refresh their little hearts. We look forward to further cooperation with companies and institutions that seek to enhance their social responsibilities and spread feelings of optimism, hope and love.