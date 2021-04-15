Although the billboard seems to be reactivated by receiving premieres sponsored by multinationals that can attract a wide audience, as is the case of the blockbuster ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘o’ Mortal Kombat this weekend, there is still an unusual gap for the documentary format. Four references come out at the same time, coexisting in theaters, fighting to share a very specific audience. ‘Dawn in Calcutta’ it will especially attract the most devout. The filmmaker Jose Maria Zavala (‘The Mystery of Padre Pio’) writes and directs a film that explores the legacy of Saint Teresa of Calcutta, a key figure in religion in the 20th century. The popular missionary gave her life to help those most in need. The viewer will learn more about his work through the testimony of a group of people who maintain the flame of their spirituality in different parts of the planet.

‘Nation’, for its part, is a committed documentary, the work of Margaret Ledo (‘A cicatriz branca’), which looks at the women of the A Pontesa ceramics factory, Galician sisters of the Cádiz and Seville cigar makers. Make a vindictive portrait, with a gender perspective, by means of archive images that he mixes with the testimony of some of the protagonists. The closure of the company was a severe blow to Galician industry and depressed rural areas. Decades after losing their jobs to the deindustrialization of the late 1980s, the debt to these humble workers who live in nostalgia still remains unpaid.

Crock of Gold: Drinking with Shane MacGowan



‘Crock of Gold: Drinking with Shane MacGowan’ It was presented at the last San Sebastián Festival -where it won the Special Jury Prize- with the face-to-face support of its producer, the actor Johnny deep, which will be doing the same this weekend at BCN Film Fest. The film, directed by Julien Temple (‘The Filth and the Fury’), focuses on the hectic life and ethyl miracles of the lead singer and songwriter of the Irish group The Pogues. In his mission he successfully fuses unreleased material from the band, and from the MacGowan family itself, with animations by artists such as Ralph Steadman.

Natura bizia



‘Natura bizia’, with a script and direction by the debutant Lexeia Larrañaga de Val, is a Basque documentary production that is concerned with biodiversity in the Basque Country and Navarra. The film shows incomparable settings, the most striking corners and the spectacular fauna of both regions. The sea, the forest, the cliffs and the mountains are the setting for this proposal starring the brown bear, wolves, eagles and other imposing animals photographed in the wild in a rich ecosystem.

Oops 2! And now where is Noah?



The launch of the weekend aimed at children is entitled ‘Oops 2! And now where is Noah? ‘, a German film that repeats the scheme of its predecessor and takes place in a drifting Noah’s ark where food is running out and carnivores look at herbivores with greedy eyes. Will they end up being devoured? Fortunately, a bird and a cat accidentally end up on an island, after falling off the ship and navigating a supply barrel. Their adventure allows them to meet a lost colony and the opportunity arises to rescue their companions.