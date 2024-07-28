The American Amanda Rachelle Miller, known as the ‘Queen of the South’was deported to her home country from Mexico after being a fugitive for several years. She faces harsh penalties if the judge finds her guilty of the charges against her.

According to the criteria of

The woman, born in Tucson, Arizona, was arrested in Culiacán, in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico, and handed over to U.S. authorities to answer to three separate charges of serious drug-related crimes.

According to the US Department of Justice, Miller came to attention in 2020 amid an investigation into the distribution of narcotics at several motels in the area where he was located.

“Agents discovered evidence of Miller’s involvement in drug trafficking, including quantities of suspected methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl; a vacuum sealing device; a digital scale; more than $25,000 in cash; and two suspected drug distribution ledgers, one of which had Miller’s first name written on the back cover,” the agency said.

Reference image. Photo:iStock Share

Although the legal process was initiated against him, In 2021 she escaped after being released on parole. He left the United States.

From that moment on, agents began investigative actions until one of them found her on social media. She called herself the ‘Queen of the South’.

“Over the next several months, while communicating with the undercover agent, he allegedly orchestrated multiple narcotics sales, revealing the network of criminal associates conducting business on his behalf in Southern Arizona,” the Justice Department added.

With the interception of telephone calls, Investigators linked her to historic drug seizures made in April and August of that year..

The charges against the ‘Queen of the South’

The woman faces several charges, one of which carries a life sentence. Photo:iStock Share

Although she had been detained in Mexico in May of this year, it was not until July 26 that the United States confirmed that she had been deported and was already in its custody. She faces three court cases with the following charges:

Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Methamphetamine, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Methamphetamine.

Conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and marijuana; possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine; and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments and money laundering.

“Maximum penalties for the numerous charges range from 20 years to life in prison and fines ranging from $500,000 to $10 million.“the Justice Department ruled.

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS

*With information from EFE