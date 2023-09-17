“My mother was the one who helped me in music and told me: ‘In these things, daughter, you have to have the character to make yourself respected, you can’t bow your head to anyone,’” recalls Amanda Portales while preparing for her concert at the Grand National Theater for this Thursday. With his guest, Eva Ayllón, he shares similar origins: starting a career “from below” and finding himself on the radio waiting for a space. “My dad didn’t want me to go through the same thing as him. They have known how to make fun of Andean music, above all. “They called us cholos, serranos, now it’s more hidden.”

—You did fusion, but you didn’t stop making huaino. He even just released the video for ‘Betrayal’. What moment is it?

—I feel that there is a respect that I have earned. It really took me a while to have a name, tears, postponements, and I said: “At some point I’m going to be known and people are going to love me.” And I have achieved it through sacrifice, perseverance, and not being intimidated. Because you were a woman, they told you: “Don’t you have to cook at home?” Men have had the easier way.

—Is there a before and after since you have your production company?

—There is more responsibility. But, if there were others, it would be nice, we artists would depend only on our work. I do not owe anything to the central government or the regional and district governments. I have no sponsors and I don’t regret it. And I’m not going to retire; If I have to take a step aside, I will, but I am not going to leave music. We are managing something to discover talents.

—They once wanted her as mayor. What made you give up?

—No, not anymore, I had a bad experience when I was councilor in The victory and they even left me owing. When I think things are not done well, I say so, I argue and I leave. But when the others (aldermen) left, they patted each other’s shoulders and went in a group to have their coffee.

—Do you mean the sessions?

—Exactly, and it should not be like that. As an artist, they sent me to a works commission. What did I have to do with it? I had to do, let’s say, with social activities, with music. Then they no longer took me into account or they told me: “Amanda, you are crazy, do you know what they are giving you? They are giving you the works commission, there is money.” But that’s not me and I didn’t like that. I have met different authorities, but I have not used any of them. What I have is because of my work. Nobody gave me anything under the table. It bothered me a lot that my image always appeared next to Mrs. Villarán. She made me angry because she had known her for years, when she was in Caja de Agua doing social work.

—Of course, until now they remind you of the ‘no’ campaign.

—Ms. Anel Townsend spoke to me and I was outraged because she was just in the mayor’s office and they were attacking her. “It’s because she is a woman,” I thought like that. They even teased me, they told me that they were going to take photos for social media, not that big posters were going to come out. She went through all that and they talked about how if I had collected money, they were denigrating me, and I was not going to allow that. I am aware of what I am, I can never be a bad example for my daughters. I speak for myself. What happened to Susana Villarán is a shame.

—Are you disappointed in politics or are you preparing a project?

—Yes (disappointed), but I would tell citizens to be very careful in voting for someone who may seem good to you, appearances can be deceiving. I put myself in the place of mothers who really need, They cajole them, lie to them and take advantage of them. To the politicians…, who have a heart, who think about the people. If you give him your vote, do something. If I had an NGO, what wouldn’t I do! Even though I’m not in politics, I know I can help.

