Amanda Portales, well-known Peruvian singer, held a massive concert on September 21 at the imposing National theater from Lima, where hundreds of people who love folk music from our country came to enjoy an artistic evening. However, the nicknamed ‘Bride of Peru’ never imagined receiving a tender surprise from her 2-year-old granddaughter, who burst onto the stage while she was offering one of her long-awaited presentations. The little girl appeared in a dress similar to the one that the performer usually wears and that is characteristic of her, she even dared to dance to the rhythm of the music. This generated various comments on networks, they even see her as the successor to her grandmother.

“Your new successor, my beautiful Amanda Portales, God bless you always, many successes”, “What is inherited is not stolen”, “She will be your successor without a doubt”, “That little girl has talent in her blood”, “She has art in the veins”, “What a beautiful baby, the heiress of a great one, Amanda Portales”, “The most beautiful thing I saw today”say some comments in the video published on the Peruvian artist’s TikTok account.