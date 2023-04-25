The series “The Mentalist” and “Law and Order” make up the entertainment catalog of Amanda Portales (61). Out of focus, criminalistics; in front of the microphone, the music. And although in both spaces the Peruvian folklorist enjoys the strategy —”I would have wanted to be an investigative police officer”—, it is on the proscenium where he has resolved, throughout his 58 years as an artist, his greatest setbacks. One of them? Monitor her mood before her audience: “For me it is an exam, the public is seeing the least.”

“How do you prepare then?”

—The rehearsal is given with a group of musicians, but I also rehearse alone (…). Sometimes I’m in front of a mirror to sing and see myself singing.

—And what else do you see in the mirror when you rehearse?

—I see that I have a concern to give my best. I see the responsibility, which is too much for me, to transmit what I really feel (…). So, that: for me it is to see in Amanda a great responsibility.

“And who is Amanda without the reflectors?”

—Oops! A home lady. I had to knock on the door —“Hurry up!”—, like in the Alcántara movie, like the mother who yelled for them to go to breakfast at once. Sometimes at 5:00 am or 6:00 am I was coming home, but I didn’t rest: I went straight into the kitchen to prepare breakfast. I’m also on TV watching series that I like (…). It has happened to me that I have become bitter about something and I start, I’m going to the movies: I’m going to the movies, but alone. Exit.

Amanda, Silvia and Iraidahis daughters, were educated —with new characters— in an environment similar to that of their childhood: “I have been lucky, blessed God, since I was little, to know, for example, Víctor Alberto Gil (‘Hummingbird of the Andes’), Leonor Chavez Rojas (‘Pucarina flower’), Jaime Guardia, Angelica Harada (‘The little princess of Yungay’)… So many great artists.”

Long before becoming ‘Peru’s bride’ It was ‘The Little Pet of Huánuco’. She was 3 years old when her first name symbolized the prolongation of her parents’ job: Mr. Lucio Portalesviolinist from Huanuco, and Irene Sotelo‘The elegant lady of folklore’.

“My parents had the ‘Juventud Huanuqueña’ company, my mother was the one who danced and, at that time, my father was the director of the group. What was happening? I, more than sing, wanted to dance ”, recounts the artist. However, her acceptance of her vocal talents exceeded her own perspectives. “From the age of 7 to the age of 11 or 12, more or less, I sang music from Puno. I already recorded with mom’s permission, she was always by my side, on a record label that no longer exists”.

“Not an ordinary scene for a child.” What else do you remember?

—My mother sewed the costumes by hand and I was in love and in love with the things she made. And, for example, my dad had his tire vulcanizer on Avenida Riva-Agüero, ‘Picaflor de los Andes’ would arrive in his Volkswagen and, my dad: “How are you, ‘Picacho’?”.

Amanda with Lucio and Irene, her parents. Photo: Facebook

Once the clerk and the customer agreed on a time and price, Amanda told her mother about the visit: “I was running like a little arrow, like a snap (…). So my mom boiled potatoes and ground her chili pepper in a fulling mill. They talked about music, they all sang.

—You are self-taught, that is admirable. But, at some point have you strengthened your talent academically?

—No, everything has been learning to listen to a lot of music, because I believe that music is the language that fills us all.

—You got on stage when you were only 3 years old, did you want to follow another path when you grew up?

-No. I don’t want this to be taken as something selfish, but Amanda Portales is a 100% artist. Many art companions have their profession or have their businesses, and art, music, is in second or third place because art, unfortunately, is not going to give you everything. But I do not feel less for not having a career with which it is said: “Amanda is an engineer” or “Amanda is a doctor” (…). Through my art I have been able to visit, for example, Hungary, Switzerland, Sweden, North Korea, Spain, Italy, Chile, Bolivia, Argentina, Ecuador, the United States, Canada…

And Russia. The Bolshoi Theatre, owned by the largest country in the world, was the stage where, in the 1990s, the survivors of World War II approached Amanda’s singing thanks to an interpreter and a higher degree of emotion. “The mayor of Lima, at that time, Alberto Andrade, made me an ambassador (…) I said: ‘This wardrobe is from the central part of Peru, from the department of Junín.’ He talked about her place, what her food was, what her people were like (…). They (the survivors) were with their families, others were without arms, it was sad, but at least the music, it is clearly said, music is the universal language”.

—What has been the worst episode on stage?

—So many things that have happened to me… When I was young (13 years old) my dad cut my hair because he didn’t want me to be an artist.

—Didn’t your dad want you to be an artist?

—No, because he said he was very self-sacrificing, and yes, it’s true. But then he already had to convince himself and help me.

The persuasion was not as arduous as the embarrassment that later accumulated on her cheeks and in her personal memorial: the woolen braids that replaced her mane flew into a spectator’s rachi broth. “I ran away and stood against the wall. I didn’t know what to do and, out of shame, I urinated.”

Over the years, the tragedies had to do with jealousy and mugging. María Alvarado Trujillo, ‘La pastorita huaracina’, had already warned her. “She bet on me and told me: ‘Amanda, there is a lot of envy, there are many vultures. They will want to eat you. You do not know! You must be careful’ (…). She became my godmother, ”she recalls.

Once, in Tarma, they released a bull into an open field. “I was in the Plaza de Toros and there was a stage in the center. But I am the oak that does not fall because it has a good foundation, right? (…). A young man came up to me and grabbed me.” Another day, on the way to Huamachuco, he made a forced pause —with weapons pointed— on the road: “They opened the car door, I was with my mother (…). So, they said: ‘Amanda Portales?’ Surprised: ‘Do you have a cassette?’ And, by the Lord of Miracles, my mom gave one here, another here, another there. They hit the car. ‘Just come in’. They removed the trunks”.

He frequently invokes God and the saints, and admits that he carries out works in favor of social good: he sings in shelters and nursing homes. “I like to do social work, but do it in a good way. I don’t like going with a photographer (…). Because? There is no need.”

—In the song “Papito corazón” you sing: “Alegre let’s dance, daddy corazón”. What song do you remember dancing with him?

-Many! Because my dad was a number one dancer, from huaynos to cumbia. He wouldn’t remember what songs, but he did remember that he was such a dancer that when he was at home he made his granddaughters dance. I told him: “Dad, sometimes you dance like Cantinflas”.

I celebrated my 45 years as an artist and made my dad play the violin and I sang to him: “My father is a good father, / affectionate and very good. / He is the guide of my life ”.

Amanda Portales and Lucio, her father. Photo: Facebook

—“Amanda I am, loving I am offering my soul”, you say in the song “Amanda loving”. Apart from music, what other things do you put soul into?

—To everything. You have to put love to everything, meaning to what you are doing while you are in this life.

—His name comes from Latin amandus, which is the gerund of love. What do you love most in your life?

—I love life, but I also love tranquility (…). My uncle Honorato gave me the name of Amanda. It was for a Mexican actress, he said, named Amanda del Llano. “Her name sounds pretty and she’s going to be pretty.” And if she knew that I’m pretty with my false eyelashes. (Laughter).

