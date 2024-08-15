“The Italian judicial system has been torturing me for 17 years“. As Amanda Knox on ‘X’ She lashes out at the Italian judiciary after being sentenced to three years in prison by the Court of Assizes of Appeal of Florence in the calumny trial against Patrick Lumumba, in the context of the judicial affair for the murder of the English student Meredith Kercher, which occurred in Perugia on the evening of 1 November 2007.

The Italian justice system has been gaslighting me for 17 years now. It began during my interrogation, and it continues in the courts, most recently in the legal motivation released on August 8th which explains why they found me guilty of slander back in June. / — Amanda Knox (@amandaknox) August 14, 2024

“It began during my interrogation and continues in the courts, most recently in the reasons published on August 8 explaining why I was found guilty of defamation in June,” he continued.

At the centre of this latest trial are Knox’s statements about Lumumba, her employer at the time in a pub in Perugia, in a memoir written on 6 November 2007, before being transferred to prison on charges of the murder of Meredith Kercher together with her then boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito.

It had to be determined, the American writes in ‘X’, “whether a single document, a note or memorial, that I wrote to retract the two statements I was forced to sign during my interrogation, was defamatory of my friend and employer, Patrick Lumumba”. “Everyone, including me, admits to having written the memorial unprompted, although it is worth noting that I was still in police custody and was still denied access to a lawyer and an official interpreter when I wrote it – explains Amanda – After hours of psychological torture, I was finally left alone and began to realize that the statements they had pressured me to sign were probably not true. I tried to tell the police, but they ignored me. So I asked for a pen and a piece of paper”.

According to Amanda Knox, “The judge ignores when I wrote: ‘I want to make it clear that I have serious doubts about the veracity of my statements because they were made under the pressure of stress, shock and extreme exhaustion.’ He ignores when I wrote: ‘Who is the real killer?’ and: ‘I do not believe I can be used as a witness in a conviction.’ He writes that case law establishes that even a false accusation presented in a dubious manner is still criminal defamation, PROVIDED that the accusation was made knowing the defendant was innocent.” Amanda reiterates: “I was not present in my home when Meredith was murdered, I was not involved and I know no more than the evidence suggests.” She then announces: “Don’t worry: I will return to the Court of Cassation to fight this thing.”