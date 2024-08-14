Amanda Knox against the Italian judiciary: “They have been torturing me for 17 years”

Amanda Knox against Italian justice after the deposits have been made Reasons for the conviction for slander against Patrick Lumumba as part of one of the strands arising from the trial for the murder of Meredith Kercher (for which she was definitively acquitted).

“The Italian judicial system has been torturing me for 17 years,” he writes on X. “It started during my interrogation and continues in the courts, most recently in the reasons published on August 8 explaining why I was found guilty of defamation in June,” he continued.

At the centre of this latest trial are Knox’s statements about Lumumba, her employer at the time in a pub in Perugia, in a memoir written on 6 November 2007, before being transferred to prison on charges of the murder of Meredith Kercher together with her then boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito. It had to be established, the American writes in ‘X’, “whether a single document, a note or memo, that I wrote to retract the two statements I was forced to sign during my interrogation, was defamatory towards my friend and employer, Patrick Lumumba”.

“Everyone, including me, admits that I wrote the memoir unprompted, although it is worth pointing out that I was still in police custody and was still denied access to a lawyer and an official interpreter when I wrote it. – Amanda explains – After hours of psychological torture, I was finally left alone and I began to realize that the statements they had pressured me to sign were probably not true. I tried to tell the police, but they ignored me. So I asked for a pen and a piece of paper”.

According to Amanda Knox, “the judge ignores when I wrote: ‘I want to make it clear that I have serious doubts about the veracity of my statements because they were made under the pressure of stress, shock and extreme exhaustion.’ He ignores when I wrote: ‘Who is the real killer?’ and: ‘I do not believe I can be used as a witness in the conviction.’ He writes that case law establishes that even a false accusation presented in a dubious manner is still criminal defamation, PROVIDED that the accusation was made knowing that the defendant was innocent.” Amanda reiterates: “I was not present at my home when Meredith was murdered, I was not involved and I do not know more than what can be deduced from the evidence”. Then she announces: “Don’t worry: I will return to the Supreme Court to fight this thing”.