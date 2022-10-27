One of the suspects of that crime then definitively acquitted today is a free woman and mother.

It’s been 15 years since the murder of Meredith Kercher which took place in Perugia. The protagonists of this terrible news story were Raffaele Sollecito, Amanda Knox and Rudy Guede. In the end, the only one to be convicted of the murder was Rudy Guede. Amanda and Raffaele after being sentenced in the first degree were acquitted for not having committed the crime.

Amanda after almost 4 years in prison, today she has changed her life. She lives on Vashon Island in Washington State with her partner Chris Robinson from which he also had a daughter who is now one year old and is called Eureka Muse.

The couple hosts a podcast Labyrinths and she is very active in helping those who are victims of judicial errors, just like her.

Today, 15 years later, an interview has been granted to the weekly Today on newsstands. Amanda says she is grateful for having been exonerated, but nothing can restore the pain of the 4 years spent without reason in prison. A wound that is difficult to heal.

“I am infinitely grateful to be alive and to have been exonerated, but nothing can give me back the four years spent without reason in prison, and nothing can cancel the trauma that was inflicted on my family, my friends and me. I still suffer from the stigma of a false accusation: I will forever remain the girl who was accused of murder” – her words.

Then the reference also goes to Rudy Guede, the only one convicted and who after 13 years returned to freedom. Yes, Amanda’s words are very strong about him.

“I think that, after 13 years in prison, it is likely that Guede is no longer a danger to society. But I also think the prison didn’t re-educate him. A person who continues to accuse the innocent of the crime he himself committed, and who refuses to concede the truth to a family devastated by grief, remains a criminal ”.