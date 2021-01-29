The poetess Amanda gorman stunned Americans from coast to coast at the inauguration of the president Joe biden when he recited his poem “The Hill We Climb”.

His grace and words gave listeners a sense of hope at a time when the country was facing multiple crises.

It was clear that they were seeing a budding star.

Amanda Gorman with former supermodel Iman at a benefit event in New York on November 21, 2019 .. Photo Hiroko Masuike / The New York Times.

In the following week, his star has continued to grow. IMG Models announced Tuesday that she will represent Gorman, 22, for her fashion and beauty promotions.

The agency represents Super models like Alek Wek, Paloma Elsesser, and Joan Smalls, as well as talents like playwright Jeremy O. Harris and tennis star Naomi Osaka.

And on Wednesday morning, “Good Morning America” ​​broke the news that Gorman would be performing at the Super Bowl preview in February.

During Gorman’s reading at the ceremony, in which they also performed Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks, Gorman used his hands gracefully to emphasize the words of his poem.

Many commented on his elegant outfitespecially her red satin headband and sunny coat, both Prada.

“What I really want with the poem is to be able to use my words to imagine a way in which our country can continue to unite and heal,” Gorman told The New York Times.

The youngest person to recite a poem at an inauguration ceremony in America, Gorman was 16 when he became the Poet Laureate Juvenil from Los Angeles, in the city where she was raised by her mother, a high school teacher.

While studying sociology at the Harvard University, became the first National Youth Poet.

Gorman, who is working on three books with Penguin Random House, will continue to be represented by Writers House and WME for her writing and other engagements.

His first collection of poetry will be published in September, which shares its name with the poem he recited at the inauguration.

That same day, Gorman will also publish his first picture book, “Change Sings “.

All this and we are only in January. How is your 2021 going?