Amanda Gorman only feels pride and satisfaction in what she has achieved since reading her poem on January 20 The Hill We Climb (The hill we climbed) at the inauguration of United States President Joe Biden. This is how the young poet is shown in a new episode of The Oprah Conversation on Apple TV +, where Gorman reflected with communicator Oprah Winfrey on his life and rise to fame. He has also spoken about a problem that has accompanied him since his birth and that has made him deepen his greatest passion: writing and poetry.

During the interview, Gorman, 23, talks about auditory processing disorder and speech problems that she was diagnosed with as a child. “I was born early, along with a twin sister, and many times, for babies that can lead to learning delays,” she tells Winfrey in the Apple TV + clip. “One of my delays was in speech and pronunciation of speech, and also the auditory processing issue, which just means that I really struggle as an auditory learner.”

Auditory processing disorder is not related to hearing or intelligence. It is a term focused on problems with the recognition of speech sounds. People with this disorder hear the sounds that others make when they speak, but they have difficulty processing and understanding those sounds at the brain level.

Gorman explains that he had difficulty learning the pronunciation of certain words and sounds that his classmates already mastered, such as “sh” or “erre.” “Specifically the sound of the r because it is one of the most complex letters in the English alphabet. That was something I would struggle with until I was probably 20 years old, “he says. He learned to read later than his schoolmates but once he did, he began to immerse himself in books, began to write his own material and discovered what today has become his greatest skill. “When you have a last name like Gorman, when you write poetry, all the things that make up my identity, when you go to a school like Harvard, which has two [de la letra r] in it, it leads you to all these kinds of obstacles, “continues the young poet.

A challenge that she never saw as a weakness, but rather one of her greatest strengths. “I think it made me a lot stronger as a writer to have to learn to say words from scratch. When you learn to speak English through poetry, this lends itself to a great understanding of sound, tone, pronunciation, so I think of my speech impediment not as a weakness or disability, but as one of my greatest strengths. ”, He assures Winfrey. “I am very grateful for this experience,” adds the writer about the path that this has marked in her poetry.

Winner of several poetry competitions and a graduate in Sociology from Harvard, Amanda Gorman became an international star with her poem recited on January 20 in Washington during the inauguration ceremony of US President Joe Biden. In 2015, he self-published his book of poems The One for Whom Food Is Not Enough And since last January, she has already signed a model contract with the IMG agency, finalized the publication of three other books, participated with the reading of another poem in the Super Bowl and even declared her interest in running for president in 2036. She has also spoken openly of the racism that she herself has suffered once it has become a familiar face, as when in early March she denounced on Twitter how the security guard in her neighborhood chased her to her own home because she seemed suspicious simply for being black. “One day you are an icon, the next, a threat,” he said then.