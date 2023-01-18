On Saturday, January 14, the Miss Universe 2022 ceremony was held, in which R’Bonney Gabriel, Miss United States, obtained the long-awaited crown, leaving the representative of Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel, as the first runner-up. Also, as second finalist was Andreína Martínez, Miss Dominican Republic.

Although it is known that the winner of the Miss Universe receives $250,000 —according to international media such as El Espectador— little is known about what the first runner-up would win. Find out below.

Amanda Dudamel: how much does the first runner-up of Miss Universe 2022 earn?

According to the Noticel and Almomento media, the first and second finalists of the pageant, that is, Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel, and Miss Dominican Republic, Andreína Martínez, will not receive financial compensation .

However, both models could dedicate a year to the contest along with the now Miss Universe 2022, R’Bonney Gabriel. Also, to fulfill that responsibility, they would have to move to thailand since the venue of the contest is located in that country.

The two finalists of the pageant and the winner of Miss Universe 2022 could work together in Thailand. Photo: The Nation

It should be noted that this information has not yet been corroborated by the Miss Universe organization.

Let’s remember what it is It is possible that some changes will take place with the new management headed by Anne Jakrajutatip.

Anne Jakrajutatip is the new owner of Miss Universe. Photo: Telemundo

Miss Universe 2022: what did Anne Jakrajutatip say about Amanda Dudamel?

Recently Anne Jakrajutatipthe new owner of Miss Universe, posted on her official account on instagram seven photographs with the finalists of Miss Universe 2022, Amanda Dudamel and Andreína Martínez.

In the publication, the Thai businesswoman congratulated the models and noted that they would soon work as a team. “Soon we will work together again! See you, sisters!”, reads the message.

Anne Jakrajutatip, the new owner of Miss Universe, indicated that she would soon be working alongside the Miss Universe finalists. Photo: Instagram

Myrka Dellanos, judge of the contest, pronounces on alleged fraud in Miss Universe

The Miss Universe scandal continues latent. Given the negative comments, Myrka Dellanos, judge of Miss Universe 2022, explained how the winner R’Bonnye Gabriel was chosen.

“There is no fraud, that’s for sure, but there are eight judges and they all vote and obviously, each person voted in secret and has their own criteria,” he said on the “Al Rojo Vivo” program.