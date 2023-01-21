It’s been almost a week since the controversial Miss Universe 2022. Many netizens, personalities and experts believe that the result, which gave the winner to the miss usait was unfair. Amanda Dudamel was the favorite to take the crown, staying in the top 5 and losing to his similar USA. For this reason, Miss Venezuela appeared on the Telemundo program “La mesa caliente” to recount her experience in the beauty pageant.

Amanda Dudamel revealed who her biggest competition was

The Venezuelan model Amanda Dudamel affirmed that the Miss Dominican Republic He was his biggest opponent in the Miss Universe 2022. “In the end, I only had a chance to congratulate her,” she commented on andreina martinez. In addition, they were able to talk for a while before the final gala.

“A dinner that we shared together and Andreina is truly a spectacular girl, very sweet too, and she was very focused on the competition. Really, from the day she arrived, she was impeccable, ”said Amanda Dudamel. “Without a doubt, I felt that Andreina was one of the strongest,” she added.

Who is the couple of Miss Venezuela?

Daniel Roa It is the young man who has conquered the heart of Amanda Dudamel. His full name is Daniel Andrés Roa Farias. This is a 26-year-old tennis player who represents Venezuela in sports competitions. In 2020 he worked as a civil servant for a UK company.

Amanda Dudamel and Daniel Roa have been in a relationship for more than 7 years. Photo: composition LR/Fabrizio Oviedo

Ximena Navarrete, Miss Universe jury, denies that there has been fraud

the jury of miss Universe He came out to speak in front of the enormous controversy that arose after the coronation of miss usa. The winner of the 2010 edition denied all the accusations. “Each of the jurors voted differently, so it is the sum of those numbers, of those tenths, that makes one or the other win,” said the Mexican. “We are a jury voting on a computer (…) there is no way to move it or try to fix something, that is, they are numbers that are very clearly recorded, so there is no way that this is illegal or wrongly done,” he added. .

Photo: Millennium

Nicolás Maduro is convinced that Amanda Dudamel should have won: “They stole our Miss Universe”

Faced with the victory of miss USA in Miss Universe, Nicolas Maduro He came out to ‘defend’ the representative of his country. “They stole our Miss Universe, Amanda Dudamel she won on the street, it can’t be a robbery like that, she’s from Petare, she does community work there,” argued the Venezuelan president.