Amanda Dudamel responded with a powerful message, after being asked how she would work to show that the Miss Universe organization is progressive and empowering. She managed to place in the top three of the contest, beating the participants of curacao Y Puerto Rico.

The Venezuelan representative disputed the crown along with R’Bonney Gabriel, from the USA and Andreína Martínez Fournier, from the Dominican Republic after competing with 80 participants in the 71st edition of the contest held in New Orleans (USA).

