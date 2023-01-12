In search of the crown. More than 80 participants in Miss Universe 2022 shone with the first parade, where they modeled in a swimsuit, gala dress and national costume (typical costume). On this occasion, Amanda Dudamel represented Venezuela in style, as she is in the top of the favorites, according to missologists. Where to watch the broadcast of the beauty pageant LIVE? Here we bring you all the details of the performance of Miss Venezuela, who hopes to take the eighth crown to his country.

MISS UNIVERSE 2022 LIVE: minute by minute Amanda Dudamel dazzles with her gala dress This was the surprising presentation of Amanda Dudamel as a representative of Venezuela. Amanda Dudamel’s outfit at the preliminary parade The gala dress worn by Amanda Dudamel was designed by the Venezuelan Nidal Nouaihed. The model has a siren cut in a subtle jade green mesh embroidered with beads, sequins and crystals of the same tone in organic shapes. See also Group 5: when, how and where can you buy tickets for your concert in San Marcos? The preliminary show of Miss Universe left several surprises After two long hours of competition, the preliminary Miss Universe gala came to an end on Wednesday, January 11. With the presentation of all the candidates, the jury must choose the 16 finalists of the contest; however, the score was not revealed on camera.

Where and at what time to see Amanda Dudamel’s competition in Miss Universe 2022?

The preliminary competition miss Universe is broadcast internationally through the Miss Universe YouTube channel. In the preliminary stage of the contest, the 85 candidates They will parade in bathing suits and gala dresses. The juries will define who will be the 16 lucky ones who will be closest to taking the crown of the most beautiful in the world.

Who is Amanda Dudamel?

He was born on October 19, 1999 in Merida (Venezuela). She is the daughter of the ex-soccer player and coach Rafael Dudamel and Nahir Newman Torres.

Amanda He is 23 years old and 1.79 tall. She studied Fashion Design at the IED, Istituto Europeo di Design, in Milan (Italy), where she also walked the Rome Bridal Week 2018.

Miss Venezuela’s mother is a real estate agent for an international company in Santiago, Chile. Photo: composition RL/Instagram/@Nahir Newman

amanda created The Conscious Latinasa platform in social media to talk about sustainable fashion. Also, she specialized in Fashion Luxury & Sustainability and dabbled in 3D fashion design.