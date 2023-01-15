Amanda Dudamel is the Venezuelan candidate in Miss Universe 2022 and, according to several experts, she is one of the great favorites to be crowned the most beautiful woman on the planet. Daughter of the well-known ex-soccer player Rafael Dudamel, this 23-year-old is admired by many for her character, poise on the catwalk and social work. However, various people are curious to know how big is This outstanding model, and here we tell you.

Although it is not a determining factor for the judges when evaluating who will take the title, the height It is usually an attribute quite appreciated by those who follow the Beauty contests. In this sense, we also explain the difference in size between the Venezuelan queen and the current Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu.

How tall is Amanda Dudamel?

Amanda Dudamel, the representative of Venezuela in the Miss Universe 2022currently measures 1.79 meters tall. In this sense, the native of Mérida has a height comparable to that of several of her competitors in the contest, such as the Peruvian Alessia Rovegno (1.80 m) or the Thai Anna Sueangam-iam (1.75 m).

Amanda Dudamel has a height of 1.79 meters. Photo: composition LR/@amandadudamel/Instagram

What is the height difference between Amanda Dudamel and the reigning Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu?

The height of Amanda Dudamel is 1.79 meters. This places her just one centimeter below the reigning Miss Universe, India. Harnaaz Sandhuwho has a height of 1.80 m.

However, it should be noted that, although this data may be curious, it is not as relevant to designate a Miss Universe as it is, for example, her ability to answer questions about social, climate, political and various other problems.

Amanda Dudamel has a height comparable to that of the current Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu. Photo: composition LR/@amandadudamel/Instagram/AFP

Who has been the shortest Miss Universe?

In that sense, there have been Miss Universe winners who have had a height below conventional standards. The shortest in history were the Colombian Luz Marina Zuluaga (winner in 1962) and the Thai Apasra Hongsakula (crowned in 1965), both 1.62 m.

What did Amanda Dudamel study?

Amanda Dudamel is a professional in Fashion Design, a career she studied at IED, Istituto Europeo di Design in Milan (Italy). She also launched The Conscious Latinas, a platform to talk about sustainable fashion on social media.

Amanda Dudamel wearing one of her sustainable fashion designs. Photo: @amandadudamel/Instagram

What does Amanda Dudamel think about abortion?

In an interview with Agencia EFE, the model showed herself for abortion. The candidate to win Miss Universe 2022 insists that the woman is the one who should decide for her own body and not a third party.