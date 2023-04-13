Mexico.-American actress Amanda Bynes already left the psychiatric hospital after staying in it for several weeks, it is reported on various news portals.

Amanda Bynes, 37, who became famous in her childhood as an actress, had been found wandering naked through the streets of Los Angeles, California and was admitted to the psychiatric

Now Amanda is back home, after having been in southern California, USA receiving special treatment because she had a relapse in mental health problems who has suffered in recent years.

Amanda Bynes will continue to receive outpatient care to avoid a possible relapse, the NBC News network announced, citing sources close to the artist.

The source mentions that Amanda, star of movies like ‘Easy A’ and ‘Hairspray’ and who knew fame and the world of drugs from a very young age, “He hasn’t been in contact with his family for quite some time.”

TMZ media reported that Amanda Bynes was hospitalized after being found wandering naked in downtown Los Angeles, California, and while she was having a psychotic break, a person tried to help her and called the police.

Now Amanda will live in her own house. Let us remember that she had already been hospitalized almost a year ago after a judge released her from the ruling by which since 2013 her estate, estimated at about 6 million dollars, was managed by a trust.

Rick Bynes, Amanda’s father, had been appointed trustee, and Lynn, her mother, was in charge of Amanda’s personal and medical affairs. and they supported their daughter’s request to recover guardianship of their property.

Amanda became famous at a very young age after participating in films such as ‘Big Fat Liar’, ‘What a Girl’, ‘Lovewrecked’ and ‘Hairspray’, in the early 2000s.

