The founder of Inditex, Amancio Ortega, will charge during this 2025 about 3,104 million euros for the record dividend that the textile group plans to distribute during the next months. That is, the amount supposes a higher figure than the net profit of 29 of the 35 companies of the main Spanish stock market, the Ibex 35.

The owner of Zara or Pull & Bear has reported this Friday, March 12 of her results in the fiscal year, which covers from February 2024 to 2025, which has planned to distribute a dividend of 1.68 euros per share, which means an increase of 9.09% compared to the 1.54 euros that distributed a year earlier. The presentation of results becomes the third of the firm with Marta Ortega in front.

This dividend, according to the EFE agency, will be the highest figure ever distributed by the group and will be composed of an ordinary dividend of 1.13 euros and an extraordinary 0.55 euros for each title, as reported by the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV)the stock market supervisor.

Amancio Ortega, majority shareholder

Only for their participation of 59,294% enitex, Amancio Ortega, who will turn 89 in a few days, will pocket this 2025 more than won by a total of 29 companies of the main Spanish stock market selective, the IBEX 35. Among them IAG, Aena, Naturgy or Endesa are found. Ortega currently holds a total of 1,848 million Inditex titles, and part of the dividends he receives from the company that melted invests them in the real estate sector through Pontegadea.

Pontegadea, The Amancio Ortega Business Holding is formed by the Societies Pontegadea Inversiones, Partler 2006 and Pontegadea GB 2020 and won 7,943 million euros in 2023, 21% more than a year earlier. Its main activity is the management of real estate assets through its subsidiaries in nine countries. Focuses its investments on office properties with high occupation and commercial premises and with the focus on Spain, the United States and the United Kingdom, which also reports income from rentals.

After BBVA, CaixaBank, Iberdrola …

As happened last year, Just six companies won last year more than what Ortega will receive With the company that founded: the banks Santander, BBVA and CaixaBank, the Iberdrola energy, the Ferrovial construction company and the Inditex itself.

For his part, his daughter Sandra Ortega, which has 5.053% of the Galician firm (157.48 million shares), will charge this year more than 264 million in Inditex dividends, compared to the 242 million euros it received during the previous year.

More than 11,000 million in five years

With a capital of just over 3,116 million ordinary shares of 0.03 euros of nominal value each, Inditex will have to distribute this year between its shareholders practically 5,235 millionan unprecedented amount in the company’s history. According to EFE, in the five years that have passed after the coronavirus pandemic, when by prudence the group provisionally suspended the distribution of dividends, Ortega will have had the right to receive around 11,175 million euros.

Amancio Ortega will also add other dividends

To the money he receives for the Dividend of Inditex, Amancio Ortega will also add what he enters through the dividends of his participation in the capital of other companies such as Enagás, where it holds 5%the telecommunications company Telxius (30%), Redeia, with 5% or the Portuguese national energy networks, Ren, where it has 12% of the capital.

Marta Ortega’s salary: it charged one million euros

For her part, the non -executive president of Inditex, Marta Ortega, received a remuneration of one million euros in her third year at the head of the company, while the CEO, Oscar García Maceiras, charged 11.21 million eurosas stated in the annual corporate governance report sent to the CNMV and collect Europa Press. Amancio Ortega’s daughter undertook her new professional stage at the head of Inditex last April 1, 2022, While García Maceiras assumed his position in November 2021, when the changes in the firm’s direction were announced.





The president of Inditex received a million euros in 2024, the same amount as in 2023, above, in both cases, of the 834,000 euros that he charged in his first year at the head of the company. For his part, García Maceiras charged 2.5 million euros in salary, 3.68 million euros in short -term variable remuneration and 1.33 million euros for long -term variable remuneration, that is, a total of 7.61 million euros. To these concepts are added other 3.6 million euros for gross benefit of consolidated financial shares or instruments, so the total remuneration of García Maceiras rose to 11.21 million euros in 2024. In 2023, the CEO of Inditex charged 10.3 million euros.

The Inditex Board of Directors received in total in 2024 a remuneration of 14.24 million euros compared to 13.46 million a year earlier, while The average compensation of the employees stood at 38,000 euros, 5.56% more.