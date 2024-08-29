Amancio Ortega returns to the select club of the 10 richest people in the world. The man who was several times the richest man in the world has seen his wealth boosted thanks to the historic highs reached in recent days by the capitalisation of Inditex, a company in which the businessman controls almost 60% of the shares.

The businessman of Leonese origin but settled in Galicia currently occupies tenth place among the richest in the world in the real-time ranking prepared by Forbes. This publication publishes an annual ranking of those people with the greatest wealth, and also maintains a list on its web version that is updated mainly with live quotes from the companies owned by these multimillionaires.

On Wednesday, Ortega had a fortune of 122.7 billion dollars (110.25 billion euros at current exchange rates). At the end of last year, his wealth exceeded 100 billion for the first time.

To get to the top 10, the founder of Zara has overtaken Steve Ballmer in the rankingsone of the fathers of Microsoft along with Bill Gates. The richest man in the world (the first 17 billionaires are men, only the 18th is occupied by the first woman, Francoise Bettencourt, of L’Oreal) is Elon Musk, the South African promoter of Tesla and SpaceX, as well as owner of the social network X. He has amassed 240 billion dollars (216.5 billion euros), mainly from his shares in the electric car manufacturer.

On that list, Musk is followed by Jeff Bezos (Amazon); Bernard Arnault (LVMH); Mark Zuckerberg (Meta); Larry Ellison (Oracle); Warren Buffett (Berkshire Hathaway); Larry Page (Alphabet); Bill Gates (Microsoft), and Sergey Brin (Alphabet).

The businessman based in A Coruña became the richest person in the world several times. The first time, in October 2015, although It was only for a few brief hours when he surpassed Bill Gates. His fortune had then reached 72.33 billion euros. He did so again briefly in September 2016 and August 2017. In recent years, new billionaires have appeared who have far exceeded these figures, such as Musk, Bezos and Arnault.

The explanation for why Ortega is now back in tenth place is justified by Inditex’s stock market boost. Just a week ago, the Galician group became the first Spanish company to surpass the 150 billion euro capitalisation barrier. Yesterday it stood at 151.65 billion. In the last year, the company listed on the Ibex 35 has appreciated by 40% and since the lows of May 2022 that increase is 48%.

This sweet moment on the stock market coincides with the record profits of the parent company of Zara, Massimo Dutti and Bershka. In its last fiscal year, Inditex reached a record net profit of 5,381 million, 30% more than a year earlier.

What does your fortune consist of?

This record profit, in turn, reverts to the dividends that Ortega receives, for 2,845 million throughout this year, which is also another record. These dividends, in turn, are usually invested largely in real estate (or in other investments such as energy or telecommunications) through his family office Pontegadea.

The bulk of the fortune he estimates Forbes This corresponds to 59.3% of the capital that the Spanish billionaire controls in Inditex, valued at approximately 90.82 billion. But to that we must add his other investments. The last time he publicly updated the value of his real estate portfolio (located mainly in the USA, the United Kingdom and Spain), in the year 2022, that portfolio The company was valued at almost 18 billion euros. Twelve months later, it had made purchases worth around 970 million euros, according to calculations by this newspaper. For example, it has acquired offices in Luxembourg and London, logistics centres in Canada, the United States and the Netherlands, and luxury residential buildings for rent in Chicago and Dublin.

Last year, it also acquired 49% of a Repsol renewable energy park, for which it paid 363 million, and, finally, it acquired 49% of three wind farms in France, belonging to the French public energy company EDF.

His daughter follows him

Ortega opened his first Zara store in A Coruña in 1975, a company that would later be consolidated into the Inditex group, which would go public in 2001. When he divorced his first wife Rosalía Mera (who died in 2013) in 1986, the group’s co-founder was entitled to a share of the capital, which is currently held by her daughter Sandra Ortega. In fact, that 5% of the holding company gives her a current fortune of 10.8 billion dollars (9.7 billion euros, at current exchange rates), making her the second richest Spanish person and the first woman in the national ranking.

In this ranking, behind father and daughter appear other businessmen such as Rafael del Pino (Ferrovial), Juan Roig (Mercadona), Isak Andic (Mango) and Hortensia Herrero (Mercadona).

Ortega has been married to Flora Pérez Marcote (board member of Inditex) since 2001 and his daughter Marta is the current president of the textile group.

