Amancio Ortega returns to the United Kingdom for shopping, one of his favorite markets for buying properties. family office Pontegadea is in negotiations with the Hines fund to acquire the Mint Building office building in the centre of Edinburgh. The estimated price is 45 million pounds, around 53 million euros, according to sources confirmed to Five days various sources.

Hines had commissioned the consultancy firm Lismore Real Estate to sell the building for a minimum price of £41 million (€48.7 million). The building, built in 2019, is located in the heart of the Scottish city, next to St. James’s Square. It has nine floors of office space spread over 5,500 square metres. The property is seen by the real estate sector as a trophy asset, due to its good location and because it has only just been developed.

The profitability paid (or yieldin the jargon of the sector) by the founder of Inditex will be 6%, according to the specialized media Green Street Newswhich advances the news. The parties involved in the operation declined to comment on this information.

The Mint Building is fully let. Tenants include financial services company FNZ, financial cooperative Nationwide Building Society and restaurants Franco Manca and Tattu. It also features a double-height reception area, roof terraces and bicycle storage.

The seller, the American firm Hines, is one of the largest real estate funds in the world. It has assets under management worth 93.2 billion dollars (85.6 billion euros). In Spain, it has just presented a takeover bid together with Grupo Lar through a joint venture called Helios by the listed socimi Lar España, for an amount of more than 600 million.

The founder of Inditex has a fortune of 104.23 billion euros, according to Forbes, thanks to its 60% stake in the textile group. The record profits generated by the group have earned it 2.846 billion euros in dividends this year.

The tycoon invests a large part of these dividends in real estate around the world through Pontegadea. After the United States, the United Kingdom is his favorite market for buying assets. He normally opts for office buildings in good condition in the best locations in large cities that return secure income, as well as hotels, commercial premises and, in recent times, also logistics platforms and luxury residential buildings. His real estate portfolio already has assets worth more than 18 billion euros at market value, according to his latest update in 2022.

In Scotland, the businessman from León based in Galicia acquired an office building in Glasgow, next to Central Station, in 2022 for around 200 million pounds, approximately 240 million euros. It was a property of around 30,000 m2, which at that time was still unfinished and was promoted by HFD Group.

In the UK, last year he acquired a property in central London, one of his favourite cities. He bought former BBC offices in the central and expensive Fitzrovia district from the Abrdn fund for 82 million pounds (around 93 million euros, at the exchange rate at the time). In the British capital he has a portfolio of assets worth around 3 billion. The founder of Zara’s big purchase in the city was The Post Building in 2019, for around 700 million. There he has also acquired, among other properties, two buildings on Oxford Street; number 21 St. James; the headquarters of the mining company Rio Tinto also in St. James Square; Almack House, and Devonshire House, a gigantic building in Piccadilly, among others.

In neighboring Ireland, its family office Last year, it also acquired a luxury rental apartment building in the trendy Grand Canal area for 100 million.

In addition to real estate, the billionaire has also invested in energy, such as the purchase of a renewable energy portfolio from Repsol for 363 million euros. He is also a shareholder in Enagás and Telxius and has invested in various renewable energy holdings in recent years.

Among its latest purchases in 2024 is a European distribution centre for its textile rival Primark, worth €100 million in the Netherlands. In January, it spent €250 million on a warehouse operated by Amazon in Vancouver (Canada). Two months later, it landed with its first asset in Luxembourg, acquiring the building called Royal Park for €165 million.

It was recently revealed, as reported by this newspaper, that Inditex paid 46 million euros for a private plane in the hands of Pontegadea, as a way of reducing the cost of purchasing an aircraft that the group needs for the normal development of its business.

