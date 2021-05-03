Amancio Ortega, founder and first shareholder of Inditex, in a 2016 image in Arteixo (Galicia). MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP

The founder and first shareholder of Inditex, Amancio Ortega, will enter this Monday, May 3, a total of 646.8 million euros for the first remuneration of the year that Inditex will pay to its shareholders, which is half of what it will charge in 2021 in dividends from the Galician firm. Specifically, the businessman will receive this year a total of 1,293.6 million euros in dividends from the company, after a 2020 in which he received almost 650 million euros for the only dividend paid by the textile giant that year in a context marked by the Covid-19 health crisis.

This year, the textile company will pay a dividend of 0.7 euros per share, 0.22 euros as an ordinary dividend and 0.48 euros as an extraordinary dividend, with 60% of payout ordinary and extraordinary dividends, which means doubling the payment made in November of last year. In this way, the payment of this dividend will be made in two equal payments, distributing 0.35 euros per share this Monday, May 3, and another 0.35 euros on November 2. The founder of Inditex, who will receive almost 650 million euros in dividend this Monday through the companies Pontegadea Inversiones and Partler, with which he controls 59.294% of the textile group, invests part of the dividends he receives from Inditex in the sector real estate.

Ortega recently left his position at the top 10 of the 2021 edition of the Forbes list of the world’s greatest fortunes, despite the fact that its assets have risen by 40% since the previous time the list was prepared, to a total of 77,000 million dollars (64,747 million of euros), and was ranked 11. For her part, her daughter Sandra Ortega, who owns 5,053% of the Galician firm, will receive this year more than 110 million euros in dividends from Inditex, half also this Monday, May 3. In total, the company will pay its shareholders more than 2,181 million euros this year as a dividend, of which half, 1,090 million euros, will be paid out this Monday. Inditex registered a net profit of 1,106 million euros in its fiscal year 2020-2021 (from February 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021), which is 70% less than the previous year due to the impact of the coronavirus.

Group sales stood at 20,402 million euros, limiting their fall to 28% (-24.5% without the currency impact), despite the fact that 100% of the stores were closed or with restricted hours and capacities during the year for the pandemic. For its part, the gross operating profit (Ebitda) of the group chaired by Pablo Isla stood at 4,552 million euros, which is 40% less.