Pontegadea, the investment vehicle of the founder and first shareholder of Inditex, Amancio Ortega, has acquired a 20% stake in the company Q-Park, thus entering the parking sector.

In this way, and as the parking company reported in a statement on its website this Friday, Pontegadea has acquired a 20% stake in the company from existing shareholders, including KKR.

At the same time, the Interogo holding company, through its infrastructure investment fund Inter Infrastructure Capital, has increased its stake from 12.25%, acquired in August 2024, to 18%, according to EP. However, despite this move, KKR remains the majority shareholder.

Specifically, Q-Park is the owner and operator of parking infrastructure in Europe, controlling a diversified portfolio of 4,400 owned, leased and managed car parks in the Netherlands, Germany, France, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Denmark.









Thus, Q-Park focuses on “strategic” off-street locations and works together with municipalities and property owners to “implement sustainable urban mobility plans.”

The firm, which recorded an underlying Ebitda of 247 million euros at the end of the third quarter, has further expanded during this month of December its presence throughout the entire value chain of commercial activities with the acquisition of SAGS, the fourth largest operator of the French parking market.

Likewise, with the support of its current shareholders, the company has expanded its electric vehicle charging infrastructure, with 7,000 charging points installed to date and more than 10,000 planned for 2027, having also launched innovative projects, such as the installation of solar panels and batteries to produce, store and supply renewable energy and enable future vehicle-to-grid solutions.

In this context, the CEO of Pontegadea, Roberto Cibeirahas mentioned that this new transaction represents another step in the company’s “global investment diversification strategy, while fulfilling its commitment to invest in innovative infrastructure through Q-Park, which combines the latest technology with a strong environmental focus.

For his part, the CEO of Q-Park, Frank DeMoorhas stated that “they are delighted to welcome Pontegadea as a new shareholder, reflecting confidence in Q-Park’s strategy and future potential.” For this transaction, Pontegadea was advised by Rothschild and De Brauw, while Q-Park was advised by International plc and Clifford Chance.