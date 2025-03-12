Amancio Ortega earns 3,104 million euros with Inditex that reaches a record of benefits and income

Inditex beat its sales and benefit records again and that was reflected in the dividend that receives its first shareholder, Amancio Ortega. The owner of Zara won 5,866 million euros, 9% more than at the end of the previous year and that was reflected in an advance, in the same percentage, in her compensation to the shareholder, which reaches 1.68 euros per share. That means that Amancio Ortega will receive 3,104 million euros, because he controls about 60% of the capital of the Galician company.

As for the results itself, its turnover advanced 7.5% compared to 2023 and stood at 38,632 million euros. It is a record figure, but it is also the least advance since the pandemic ended. In fact, investors are turning their backs on Inditex after the opening of the market, with a fall at the beginning of the session of more than 7%.

In 2024 more online sales grew more than those he gets in his physical stores. The first advance 12% and reach 10,163 million. On the other hand, sales in their establishments – which is the main axis of the business – grew by 5.9%, which is equivalent to two points less than in the set of 2023. It also has almost 130 stores less than a year earlier, because it is closing small stores to open more large ones. In total add 5,563 points of sale.

A “difficult environment to predict”

His CEO, Óscar García Maceiras, has highlighted in a presentation to investors that the data indicates a “solid” evolution of the Arteixo Group. He has not entered the detail about how he can impact a commercial and tariff war. “The environment is difficult to predict,” he assumed. “We are monitoring it.” He also pointed out that the group is prepared by the company’s “diversification” in terms of chains and markets and because its “model” supply is “flexible”, with “purchases in proximity that allow us to adapt.”

By regions, Spain is reinforced as its main market, because it contributes 15.1% of income, when a year before was 14.8%. “Spain is an example of how in a mature market there are opportunities,” said Maceiras. Here their sales reached 5,833 million euros, after growing 9.6% in one year and sees growth possibilities in all chains.

The rest of Europe contributes 50.6% of the billing, compared to 48.7% of 2023. Instead, the percentage contribution of America and Asia falls. The first goes from 19.6% to 18.6%; and the second from 16.9% to 15.7% of total income. In fact, in the presentation to investors, managers have been asked about evolution in America and stressed that the America region has been impacted by Brazil and Mexico, where they have suffered the impact of exchange rates. The company has also highlighted growth plans in the United States, for example, in Los Angeles.

By formats, Zara (Zara and Zara Home) continues to be the engine of the group, since it contributed 27,778 million euros in sales, 6.6% more; followed by Bershka, with 2,930 million euros (+11.8%); Stradivarius, with 2,664 million euros (+14.1%); Pull & Bear, with 2,469 million euros (+4.6%); Massimo Dutti, with 1,960 million euros (+6.6%) and Oysho, with 831 million euros (+11.8%).