Amancio Ortega, founder of Inditex and one of the richest men in the world, has acquired the Senator Playaballena hotel located in Rota (Cádiz). The businessman, through his family office Pontegadea, has paid around 25 million euros to take over this establishment of the family group Hoteles Playa, in an operation closed in December, according to industry sources.

The four-star hotel is located in a tourist area called Costa Ballena, between Chipiona and Rota, where there are apartment complexes for the upper-middle class and a golf course. The establishment is intended for family tourism and has 324 rooms, a spa and a small water park.

In this way, Ortega continues to fatten his real estate portfolio. The founder of Inditex enjoys a fortune of 57,840 million, according to Forbes, and through Pontegadea invests a large part of the dividends obtained thanks to the textile group in real estate assets intended for rent. It controls properties valued at 15,163 million, according to the company’s accounts for 2019, the latest available year.

Of this portfolio of properties, a small part corresponds to hotel properties, with a value of between 5% and 10% of the portfolio, which represents an investment of up to 1,500 million. By type of property, the greatest weight falls on purchases of office buildings (around 60%) and retail (more than 30%).

The investment pattern is usually that of large office or commercial properties located in the best areas of the main cities of Europe and the United States, which offer the entrepreneur secure income, but also have relevant hotels in New York, Chicago, Miami or San Francisco. It also carries out smaller and less known operations, with a more opportunistic profile such as the acquisition of the establishment from Senator in Rota, which will continue to be operated by the same brand through a property rental contract.

Beach hotels

The Beach Hotels group has 36 establishments and 8,505 rooms, which places it as the sixteenth Spanish chain by size, the one with the largest presence in Andalusia and the number 166 worldwide. The group, whose main brands are Senator and Playa Hoteles, was created in the town of Garrucha (Almería) in 1967 thanks to its founder José María Rossell Recasens, who together with his brother began to operate the Costablanca hostel and the Los Arcos pension with the objective of the German tour operator Berliner Flug Ring to include that area in its flight routes to attract the first foreign tourists.

The stain spread rapidly through Andalusia, where the group has hotels in six provinces (Seville, Huelva, Cádiz, Almería, Granada and Malaga) and also spread to urban destinations. Near the destination now sold to Ortega, it has the Senator Cádiz Spa, in the capital of Cadiz.

In 2001, the group inaugurated the only Senator in Barcelona and in 2002 it did the same in Madrid, with the opening of a store on Gran Vía. Currently it has three properties in the capital (two in the center and one next to the Baraja’s airport). Another important milestone for the company was the entry into the Balearic Islands, where it has two hotels.

The group had a turnover of 156 million in 2018, the latest data available, and owns 47% of its hotels.

Like the rest of the Spanish hotel chains, which have a strong presence in the Caribbean, the Beach Hotels group has two major resorts in Puerto Plata (Dominican Republic) and has not yet managed to get the five-star, 1,044-room Senator Riviera Cancun Spa Resort into operation, as it was inaugurated weeks before the coronavirus health crisis broke out in early March 2020.