Amancio Marín is the new managing director of health area I (Murcia Oeste) and its reference hospital, the Virgen de La Arrixaca. The Official Gazette of the Region (BORM) published this Friday his appointment, along with those of the new heads of the areas of Lorca (Fulgencio Pelegrín) and Cieza (Juan de Dios Cánovas).

Amancio Marín was medical director of Reina Sofía until 2019, and since then he has developed his career as a manager in private healthcare. After passing through the Quironsalud Hospital in Torrevieja, last September he was appointed manager of the Ribera Virgen de la Caridad Hospital in Cartagena. But in this position he has not lasted long, because he has finally chosen to take the leap to the management of La Arrixaca, the largest hospital in the Region of Murcia.

The previous head of the hospital, Francisco Soriano, resigned at the end of August to take charge of the Doctor Balmis General University Hospital in Alicante. The lack of a manager generated concern among the main service heads, who at the beginning of October promoted a statement from the Advisory Council of the College of Physicians in which the SMS was requested to make a quick appointment. «More than a month later [de la renuncia de Soriano] and with no news that this position will be filled soon, the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital, a regional and national reference and considered the flagship of regional healthcare, remains without a manager and without a solid management structure,” this body warned. it’s a statement.

Various sources attribute the delay in the call for the public tender for the management of La Arrixaca to the difficulties in finding a consensus name. Several options were put on the table, from the former managing director of the SMS Francisco Agulló, who had the support of the Medical Union and the College, to that of the current medical director, Juana Fernández, sponsored by part of the hospital’s organizational chart. However, other service chiefs rejected this option. Finally, the SMS has opted for Amancio Marín.

The new managing director has a degree in Medicine and Surgery with a specialty in Family and Community Medicine from the University of Murcia. In addition, he has a Master’s degree in Quality Management and Health Services from the UMU, a Master’s degree in Socio-Health Services Management from UCAM and a Master’s degree in health management from the IESE Business School University of Navarra.

Lorca, a difficult place



In Lorca, the new managing director is Fulgencio Pelegrin, who until now held the medical direction. Pelegrin’s challenge is not minor. The area has the longest delays in SMS. As of June 2022, the average wait for a surgical intervention was 114 days. Regarding the first appointment with the specialist, the average reached 206 days. Furthermore, the Rafael Méndez Hospital has a significant shortage of anesthetists, in addition to problems finding professionals in other specialties.

Meanwhile, in Cieza



Juan de Dios Canovas replaces Carlos Alberto Arenas, who closes a long period at the head of the Management, a position he accepted in 2014 from the Toledo Hospital.