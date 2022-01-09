Aman service in the Security Information Department of the Leadership Affairs Sector of Abu Dhabi Police received 150,000 calls for reports submitted by the public during 2021.

The Deputy Director of Security Information Department, Colonel Dr. Engineer Hassan Jumaa Al Zaabi, stated that the Aman service aims to involve citizens and residents in maintaining the security and stability of society and contributes to strengthening preventive measures for “Covid 19” by receiving information and supporting authorities and partners.

He stated that the service seeks to achieve a set of goals, including contributing to raising the level of security and safety, achieving the priority of crime prevention and control, spreading awareness and increasing the level of security sense for members of society, promoting the concept of security responsibility as the responsibility of everyone, and providing a highly confidential and easy security channel to deliver information.

He pointed out that “Aman” is a highly professional security channel that works around the clock, all days of the year, to provide the public with any security, community, traffic or other information that contributes to reducing and detecting crimes, and also contributes to spreading awareness and increasing the level of security and safety in the country.

He stated that the service guarantees the preservation of the confidentiality and identity of the information provider, when submitting the amount of the security information he has in Arabic, English and Asian languages ​​and by communicating through six channels to communicate with the service via phone (8002626), international calling (009718002626), and text messages (2828). The ADPolice smart application, the website http://www.adpolice.gov.ae/ar/aman, and the email aman@adpolice.gov.ae.



