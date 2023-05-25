Midway through the last episode of the podcast series Through the eyes of the king King Willem-Alexander is surprised with a message from his eldest daughter, Princess Amalia. The monarch also addresses the threats she has had to live with for a long time: “As parents, it really eats at you.”

In all episodes of the podcast series, in addition to the king and Edwin Evers, someone spoke via a voice memo, but Willem-Alexander had no idea that his eldest daughter and successor, Princess Amalia, had left a message for the final episode. ,,This is a surprise to me”, says the king, after which Amalia speaks about horse riding.

,,Hey daddy. Recently I was reminded of the time when I rode with Fredje in those little ponies jumping competitions and when you renamed yourself a jump-off coach. Well, of course I didn’t ride the jump-off on time at that time, but if I’m allowed to go again in a few months and actually have to ride that jump-off again, I would still like your tips again. So what can you give me from your own time when you three day eventing did and would you like to join me again soon as my jump-off coach? I would find it very pleasant. Big kiss.”

“How nice,” said King Willem-Alexander. “She brings it back to riding. The jump-off, for those who don’t know, is actually for those who drove clear in the first round, a kind of second round that often goes on time. Not yet with the ponies. I called myself jump-off coach because then I didn’t have to spend too much time on it, because her real coach did the rest.” See also Gert broke up with her and received a message from her daughter: 'She was very sad', then he gave it another chance

Serious threats

The fact that Amalia is now ‘not allowed’ to drive competitions has everything to do with the serious threats she has been facing since last summer, presumably from the corner of the so-called mocromafia. ,,That eats at you as parents,” her father tells Edwin Evers. ,,If you see that your children are simply not allowed to do anything from one day to the next, can no longer do anything, sit indoors, cannot live in Amsterdam, no student life, cannot go to the pub, to a shop, into the city on the bicycle, nothing at all. I must say, the resilience of the children is fantastic, how they deal with this. But as parents, it really eats at you. That you see that your children just can’t do anything anymore. And that really hit our personal lives very hard in 2022.

Evers then wants to know how Amalia handles the situation. “It’s almost impossible to explain. She talks about it well with us. But it doesn’t give joy of life or anything. And that is why it must be over as soon as possible.” See also HSBC buys SVB's UK headquarters for £1 after bankruptcy

Later, the king and Evers talk about accepting fate as heir to the throne. That is a process of ’embracing’, says Willem-Alexander. That’s how it was with him then, that’s how it is with Amalia now. The threats surrounding the princess do raise the question in Evers: ‘Is this all worth it?’

Willem-Alexander: ,,That is your question.”

Evers: “Yes. Is that an odd question?”

The King: “No. I think everyone is entitled to these kinds of questions. I think you have to answer the question at some point as well. And I’m not going to answer it for you.”

‘Sisters love each other’

At the king’s office, the two also talked about the dynamic between Amalia and her sisters, especially Princess Alexia. “It is very similar to what I used to do. I once said in an interview with Renate Rubinstein, when I turned 18, in a booklet that my brother Friso said: ‘you can beat him up, but don’t beat him to death, because then I have to do it’. This is repeated in the next generation. Alexia says she will support Amalia in everything, but above all she is very happy that she does not have to take over. So in terms of sisters, they are very kind to each other, they support each other. And the fact that Amalia has a different constitutional position than the other two has, as far as I can see, no influence on the dynamics in the house.” See also Exhibitions | Artist Kustaa Saksi asked an artificial intelligence what a great landscape is like - the answer inspired the work that reaches up to the ceiling of the museum

Finally, the podcast series was created to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the King’s reign. Does he dare to look ahead to the next decade? ,,Limited. So much so, if you predicted all the crises we’ve been through a decade ago, you might have gotten depressed. It’s obviously been a very bizarre past ten years. So I hope at least that the next ten years will be a lot quieter in that area.”

