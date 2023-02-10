Princess Amalia is “still having a very difficult time” with the fact that she has to be under heavy security due to threats and misses a normal student life. She said this after an introductory visit to the Caribbean part of the kingdom in conversation with the press.

“I thought that whatever a student does, I would do the same. The reality, unfortunately, was anything but that,” she said. When asked what she misses most, she replied: “Walking the streets, being able to go to a store.” She said she hopes the situation will be resolved soon.

The journey of the past two weeks with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima gave her a little freedom back. “I had a wonderful time,” she said.

The Crown Princess has been under heavy security for some time now. reported in September The Telegraph that investigative authorities suspected that the ‘Mocro-mafia’ was planning to kidnap Amalia or Prime Minister Rutte. No announcements are made about how the two are secured.

Huge consequences

Last October it was announced that Amalia had not moved into a room in Amsterdam because of the threats. Her parents said in a press interview that it had “huge consequences” for their daughter’s life. Queen Máxima said: “It is not a student life for her like other students have. I am very proud of how she keeps this up.” King Willem-Alexander repeated that now.

Amalia started studying Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics in Amsterdam last summer. When asked whether she was considering continuing her studies abroad, she firmly replied that she studies at the University of Amsterdam.