The third year nursing student accepts the position with the full support of the board of directors Amalia Molina, new president of the Union of Students of the Region of Murcia. / Union of Students of the Region of Murcia EP Tuesday, 19 January 2021, 17:43



Amalia Molina has been chosen new president of the Union of Students of the Region of Murcia (UNES Región de Murcia), obtaining the support of the entire board of directors.

In this way, Amalia Molina (Córdoba, 2000) becomes the third president of the student organization, succeeding Julián Motellón in office, according to sources from this organization in a statement.

Amalia is a student of third in Nursing at UCAM, accepts the challenge with the support of the management and the associations that make up the federation.

“I embark on this adventure aware of the great challenge it entails, but very excited about the project that the Student Union represents for the young people of this Region,” said Molina, who believes that “now it’s time to work more than ever and continue to grow this organization to represent more students every day.