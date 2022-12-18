Last Tuesday morning it was dark, cold and very rainy. It was one of those mornings that Amalia Avia (Santa Cruz de la Zarza, Toledo, 1930-Madrid, 2011) enjoyed walking with her husband, Lucio Muñoz (Madrid, 1929-1998), in search of corners and details that would catch the eye. attention from her. A ladder, a night table, a lamp or the fragile splinter broken off a door could be captured by the camera that both used to carry. After development, the artist decided the fate of those images. Along with press clippings and postcards, the photographs fed a body of around a thousand paintings that, thanks to Avia herself, are, for the most part, perfectly catalogued.

This same Tuesday, the doors of Alcalá 31, the room of the Community of Madrid in which from September 23 (until January 15) an anthology of 110 paintings is exhibited, were packed with people waiting to enter. It is a human landscape that repeats itself and increases from the second or third week of the opening. As it is a public and free space in which tickets are not issued and the capacity is calculated by eye, it is difficult to give an approximate number of visitors, so those responsible will not give it until after closing time. But if the number of visitors cannot be specified, it can be affirmed that Amalia Avia’s has become the exhibition of the season. Or at least one of the most important. This has happened for many reasons, in the opinion of Estrella de Diego, the curator of the exhibition: “There was a need to see her work as a whole. People like it because they can identify an urban landscape that is very close to them (Madrid) and because it is the first time that it has been possible to document their creative process from the photographic albums donated by their youngest son, Rodrigo Muñoz Avia . Saving the distances, it is a material that reminds us of Francis Bacon’s famous suitcase”.

Amalia Avia, photographed in 1972. Family Archive

Rodrigo Muñoz Avia (Madrid, 55 years old), author of an extensive literary work, is the youngest of the four children, all men, that Amalia Avia and Lucio Muñoz had. The youngest of the saga is also the administrator of the artistic legacy of his parents. Very close to both, as he recounted in the precious book of memories the house of painters (Madrid, Alfaguara, 2019), he has been the essential collaborator for the exhibition curated by Estrella de Diego. Among the groups of visitors who go through the two floors of the building in detail, Rodrigo Muñoz stops before the painting with which the tour begins, Self portrait in Salzburg (1960). She (short dark hair) is sitting sewing. On the lintel of the window is supported the basket of work. In the background of the composition are piled up old buildings crowned by domes. “To make the painting,” says Rodrigo Muñoz Avia, “my mother used a photograph that someone sewed for her and for the background she worked on two urban landscape photographs. It is not even certain that they are from Salzburg, although my parents, who traveled extensively, had visited the Austrian city”.

Rodrigo Muñoz Avia, in front of Viva Madrid, a local portrayed in one of his mother’s paintings, Amalia Avia. samuel sanchez

Although there is no strict chronological order, the passage of time plots the discourse through the memories of his childhood and early youth in Santa Cruz de la Zarza, the town where his father was killed at the beginning of the war and in the who later suffered the death of two of his brothers from tuberculosis. They were times of permanent mourning in which black was only filtered out during patron saint festivities, parades or processions. Avia gives little importance to the faces of the participants in the street scenes. The same absence of individual identity can be seen in the processions of his town and in the street demonstrations in Paris that he paints from photographs published in the weekly Paris Match.

Francisco Calvo Serraller wrote that Amalia Avia was not interested in the representation of the human figure, but in the spaces where man leaves his footsteps and the residue of his footprints, such as the streets, the facades of buildings with certain anachronistic touches, domestic interiors, still lifes.

Two visitors look at a painting by Amalia Avia at the exhibition in Madrid.

Unlike other realists of her generation, Amalia Avia did not like to paint directly from life. In her memoriesindoors, Taurus) says that he understands that other colleagues of his do it, like Antonio López, but that is not his case. “I am a figurative painter,” he wrote, “because I need the model, I need to start from something, I need the theme as much as the novelist.” It is in street corners or domestic objects that she finds a thread to pull from to tell a story.

What is it that could attract her attention to take out the camera? Rodrigo Muñoz Avia believes that they were small details that suggested a particular world to her. This is the case of the work that gives the exhibition its title and one of the few that are not inspired by Madrid: Japan in Los Angeles (nineteen ninety five). According to research by the historian Lourdes Durán and as stated in the catalogue, Amalia Avia was in Palma in 1993. She had gone with Lucio Muñoz to prepare an exhibition at Sala Pelaires. As they walked, they noticed the striking and exotic facade of a store called El Japón in Los Angeles. It had been a potpourri store selling batteries as well as small appliances or changing vinyl records.

Amalia Avia, pictured in A Coruña in 1990. RODRIGO MUÑOZ AVIA / FAMILY ALBUM

They were already years in which the couple did not stop exhibiting and working. Lucio Muñoz was a recognized international master of informalism. Her career, going against the grain in every way, always had great recognition from her fellow artists and admirers of her work.

Contrary to what happened to some of her contemporary colleagues, marriage and children did not stop her artistic vocation, a dedication that was known only after her arrival in Madrid, at the age of 22. In her memories there are hardly any references to her creative activity. She recounts in her memoirs, and it is confirmed by hers, her son Rodrigo, that her husband was a constant stimulus and the first admirer of Avia’s work. Another thing is the extra difficulties that she had to face. Even with domestic help, her relationship with her children was very intense. “When we were little, we children had two rooms. She was installed with her easel between the beds of the little ones to make the most of the time. I don’t know how we have survived the white spirit and the fumes from everything she used, ”says Rodrigo Muñoz with a laugh.

Amalia starred in her first exhibition in the Fernando Fe bookstore gallery, in 1959, in Puerta del Sol, which she painted so many times. She sold only one painting. The budding collector turned out to be her town doctor. She was later linked to the Biosca gallery, under the direction of Juana Mordó, and there she used to sell everything she exhibited. “I remember Juana as a grandmother,” recalls Rodrigo. “My parents had many meetings at home and she was always there, like a grandmother to us. We lived very happily until the death of my father, in 1998, at the age of 68. My mother survived him by 13 years, but she was no longer the same. The depressions that she had suffered at some point in her life reappeared and she finally ended up a victim of Alzheimer’s ”.

