The Princess of Orange and her grandmother are not present at the coronation. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima are, but they will not be there on Friday evening because they will attend the May 5 concert in Amsterdam.

The crown princess wears her dark blue pantsuit from Marina Rinaldi, an Italian fashion brand, fashion journalist reports Josine Droogendijk. Amalia wore the bright pink variant on King’s Day. The jewelry she wears comes from her mother’s jewelry collection. For example, Máxima wore the pendant on Amalia’s necklace on the day of Beatrix’s abdication, only then on her waist, on a rectangular brooch. Princess Beatrix wears a dark blue skirt and cloak.

King Charles will host the reception for world leaders gathered in London for his coronation this weekend, Britain’s largest ceremonial event in 70 years. Among others, the American first lady Jill Biden, the Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelensky, the Spanish king Felipe and his wife Letizia, the Swedish crown princess Victoria and the Belgian crown princess Elisabeth and her father Philippe are among others. See also Bundeswehr: Baerbock comes to visit Mali

Charles (74) and his wife Camilla will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in London in a solemn and religious ceremony with traditions going back some thousand years.

