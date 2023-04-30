Home page World

Between Sorrento, Positano and Salerno: The Amalfitana on Italy’s Amalfi Coast is only partially passable in rows this holiday year.

Munich/Positano – It is one of the most famous tourist streets in southern Italy. This is what the Allgemeine Deutsche Automobil-Club eV, or ADAC for short, writes on its website.

Amalfitana: Strict rules for coastal road between Salerno, Amalfi and Positano

What is meant is the “Amalfitana”. Its complete name in Italian is: Strada Statale 163 Amalfitana. The winding coastal road, which is steeply sloping on the sea side, connects over 50 kilometers in the Gulf of Salerno the city of the same name with around 130,000 inhabitants and the popular holiday resorts on the Amalfi Coast – namely in the west Vietri sul Mare, Maiori, Minori, Atrani, Amalfi, Praiano and Positano to Sorrento.

But: Also this year the world-famous coastal road, which was built in the middle of the 19th century, will be “temporarily closed”. There is also a tricky number plate system when it comes to who is allowed to drive on the heavily frequented route and when. The Italian region of Campania wants to throttle the sometimes extremely high traffic volume.

Popular with tourists from all over the world: Positano on the Italian Amalfi Coast. Clearly visible, top left, the Amalfitana winds its way into the village. © IMAGO / Cavan Images

As the ADAC writes on its website, traffic will be restricted from April 24th to May 2nd due to regional holidays, after the first driving bans were in place on the Easter holidays.

Amalfi Coast: Campania wants to throttle road traffic around Positano

In the summer, things get tough for holidaymakers and locals alike: the rules apply to all weekends from mid-June to the end of September and every day in August. What then applies reads strange at first.

Because: Cars whose license plates end in an odd number are no longer allowed to drive on the Amalfitana on odd days in the calendar – for example on 1/3/5/7. August not. And so forth. The same applies to cars with number plates with even numbers at the end of the number plate. On even days in the calendar, the road is virtually closed to them.

Amalfitana: Vacationers must be careful between Positano, Amalfi and Ravello

According to the ADAC, the rules for metering traffic apply daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. during this time. “The regulation also applies to cars with foreign license plates, rental cars, tourist buses and also to travelers who have booked accommodation along the Amalfitana,” writes the ADAC in a guide: “Exempt from the driving ban are taxis, buses and Motorcycles, Vespas and other two-wheelers.” Anyone who violates the regulations must expect a fine.

In the sunset: Amalfi on the coast of the same name in the Italian region of Campania. © IMAGO / Panthermedia

The ADAC therefore advises, for example, regular bus connections on the route. Or about taking the boat from Vietri sul Mare to Amalfi and from there – also by boat – to Positano. In Italy, meanwhile, other tourist hotspots are also struggling with problems due to the mass rush from all over the world.

Holidays in Italy: Portofino struggles with the selfie hype, Lake Garda with a lack of water

Positano on the Italian Riviera, for example, declared war on a veritable selfie madness after the holiday resort in Liguria had previously set up “red zones” at the port. South Tyrol (Alto Adige) in the north of the country now wants to introduce a tourism ceiling because locals can no longer find affordable housing. And Lake Garda has to deal with a serious shortage of water before it even gets really warm outside. (pm)