Richter’s study is specifically based on geography. But it does not stop at vignettes about verticality, remoteness and exoticism. We see how the local population deals with reflections and interventions, reinvents traditions and mobilizes reserves. The world-famous local cuisine is based, among other things, on the only somewhat authentic descendant of the Roman everyday spice garum (fermented fish), the original recipe for which has been lost. In addition to the fish sauce from Cetara and seafood of all kinds, the pasta “con patate”, which has been refined in a way that goes against the orthodoxy of Italian cuisine, also plays a part. The cream rolls, popular throughout Italy, are filled with lemon cream on the Costiera. The patron saint of Amalfi is Saint Andrew, refugee and missionary, ostracized by the Roman Empire, like the numerous people persecuted by the German Empire who survived or did not survive on the Costiera Amalfitana, and like today’s boat people.