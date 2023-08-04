American tourist died in clash Amalfi, open investigation

He was called Adrienne Vaughan, the 45-year-old American tourist from New York who died yesterday evening in Amalfi following the tragic accident that occurred in the waters of the Fiordo di Furore. The president of Bloomsbury USA (the American subsidiary of the London house that publishes the Harry Potter novels) together with her family, her husband Mike White and their two children, a 12-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy, they had booked a boat excursion to discover the beauties of the coast. And yesterday the dream turned into tragedy.

A terrible collision between their pleasure craft, a nine-metre long Sorrentine gozzo, rented with skipper, against the bow of the Tortuga, a tourist sailing vessel for exclusive events on the route to the islands of the Gulf of Naples and the Amalfi Coast, 45 meters long, on board which there were about 85 people. American and German tourists who were participating in a wedding banquet in the middle of the sea. Following the major impact Vaughan was thrown between the two hulls and the propellers in motion, causing deep wounds on various parts of the body. Her husband also suffered consequences, albeit minor, with a dislocated shoulder and some contused lacerated wounds. The children were miraculously unharmed, literally in a panic to see their mother unconscious at sea. In a short time some seafarers who were in the vicinity arrived, the first to provide assistance and to recover the woman.

The men of the local maritime office of Amalfi, who arrived with the fast dinghy, assisted the transport to the Darsena pier of the port of Amalfi. Waiting for them was a 118 ambulance ready to transfer her to the nearby Castiglione emergency room. The seriousness of the situation forced the doctors to carry out cardiopulmonary resuscitation maneuvers with the administration of massive doses of life-saving drugs directly on the quay. The tourist did not respond to requests and there was no more time to lose: therefore, the direct intervention of the air ambulance was requested for the rapid transfer to the “Ruggi d’Aragona” hospital in Salerno. But every attempt was in vain: at 19.00, when the helicopter arrived on the pier helipad, the tourist was already dead. In the meantime, the Tortuga was moored at the port quay and the wedding banquet was inevitably interrupted.

