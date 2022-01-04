Forward Amaiur Sarriegi has appeared in Zubieta to analyze whether to renew with Real Sociedad until 2025.

-Happy. “I am very happy and yesterday was a special day. I am very excited to continue growing in this team, because of that union of the squad the results have been given in the first round and we will keep it for what is to come in the second round.”

-Trust. “I have confidence in the project and the club in me, I am very comfortable where I am. The steps they are taking are key. You can see how the club is progressing in women’s football. There are still things to improve in all parts, but this is the way. Jokin is very happy, yesterday we were talking a lot of things. We get along well and the treatment is good ”.

-Stability. “It is important to set some foundations and pillars for the future. This is how I have seen it and this is how I have felt it. The renewals of Nerea Eizagirre and the coach Natalia Arroyo have helped me in my decision to continue on the same path “

-Dreaming of Europe. “There is always time to dream in the Champions League, it is nice and positive to have the mind that way to reach Europe, but without neglecting the other objectives. It would be something incredible and unforgettable, since it would be the first time in the history of the club and I would be speechless ”.

-Consequence of a great job behind. “I will continue working here in Zubieta every day and every time they call me in the national team. Sometimes you have to stop and think about the route you have done, but without thinking too much. I look a lot at what is coming, at the weekend. It is a way to improve ”.

-Celebrate your renewal by winning the Basque derby. “Little to say about the derby, we know what it means and we have to go for the three points. In my case it is more special because I was there, but there are no friends on the pitch, I will defend the colors of the Real ”.

-Equality in the Basque derby. “In a derby it doesn’t matter how you get there, it’s not worth it. Forces are equalized, we cannot underestimate Athletic, they are doing a great job with Iraia. We have to be focused on what is ours and our objective is none other than to win the game. Very even and competitive duel, we will both give one hundred percent. The rivalry and the healthy pique are good, but of course it cannot take us away from the primary objective, which is to win ”.

-Play again at the Reale Arena. “For us it is important, we thank the club for the trust and the opportunity. It is going to be a beautiful day, I think people are going to cheer up and there will be a good atmosphere. We thank the fans ”.